PLATTSBURGH — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to dwindle, with local health departments reporting fewer than 200 from Friday through Monday.
The Clinton and Essex county health departments each reported one new coronavirus-related fatality, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic in those counties to 80 and 61, respectively.
COUNTY STATS
CCHD posted a total of 51 new cases; all of those are based on results from lab-processed tests.
ECHD shared 47 over the four-day period, while Franklin County Public health reported 77. Those two agencies include positive results from at-home COVID tests in their updates.
Of the 75 active cases in Franklin County Monday, 12 were Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services said nine new cases had been detected and five remained active.
“We offer them our warmest thoughts and wishes for a safe and complication-free recovery,” the tribe said in a press release.
REGIONAL POSITIVITY FALLS
According to state Department of Health data up to date as of Sunday, the North Country was still among the regions with the highest positivity rates in the state, though its statistics were fractions of what they were at the end of last month.
The seven-county area placed first for positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, at 5.6%, though that was less than half the rate seen on Jan. 30 of 13.4%.
An even starker decrease occurred with another metric, the number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average. That number went from 105.2 four weeks ago to 21.7 Sunday.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Health officials have said the best way to prevent COVID-related hospitalization and death is to get vaccinated against the virus.
Information on where to get vaccinated is listed on page A8.
Testing resources are also available and listed on page A8. You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
