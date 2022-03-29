PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported about 50 fewer COVID-19 cases over the last week compared to the prior seven-day period, though all three counties saw their COVID community levels elevated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COUNTY NUMBERS
Among the tri-county health agencies, only the Clinton County Health Department reported more cases, with 89 positive lab-processed test results coming in from March 22 to Monday.
The Essex County Health Department and Franklin County Public Health — both of whom include positive results from at-home tests in their updates — saw their numbers decrease to 94 and 138, respectively.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team reported nine new cases, five of which remained active Monday. All but one of those were children.
As of Monday, there were four COVID-positive patients in the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, none of whom were in the intensive care unit, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
As of Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Clinton and Essex counties had “medium” COVID community levels, while Franklin County’s was “high.” The three were previously labeled as having “low” levels.
Those at high risk for severe illness in communities with a “medium” level are advised to consult their health care providers about whether to wear masks and take other precautions.
Mask wearing in public indoor spaces is recommended for all residents in areas with “high” community levels. The CDC says additional precautions for those at high risk for severe illness may be needed.
In all three counties, it is recommended that residents stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have coronavirus symptoms.
