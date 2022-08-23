PLATTSBURGH — Since the prior seven-day period, the local tri-county area has seen a slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
Additionally, Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties remain at a “medium” level for community spread, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
At “medium” spread, the CDC recommends those “at high risk of getting very sick, wear a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public,” and “if you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.”
COUNTIES
From Aug. 14 to Aug. 20, Clinton County Health Department reported 128 new cases, all of which were lab-processed cases only.
Franklin County Public Health reported 98 new cases from Aug.16 to Aug. 22. FCPH’s case total includes at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
Essex County Health Department transitioned to a monthly update in July, so their next update will be released Sept. 1.
TESTING, VACCINES
COVID-19 testing options can be found on Page A8.
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines in the North Country area are listed on Page A8 and online at pressrepublican.com.
VACCINE RATES
According to CDC data, Clinton County is leading the tri-county area with 73.5% of the population being fully vaccinated, followed by Essex County with 72.7% and Franklin County with 71.3%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.