PLATTSBURGH — COVID-19 cases are back on the rise locally.
On Thursday night, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upgraded the tri-county area to a “medium” level for COVID-19 community spread.
For the last month, Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties have maintained a “low” level but likely saw the recent jump due to a rise in three factors measured by the CDC: “new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.”
At “medium” spread, the CDC recommends those with severe illness to “talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.”
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
Over the last week, local health departments collectively reported an increase of 43 new cases since the prior seven-day period.
Clinton County Health Department reported 120 new cases from July 17, to July 23, all of which are lab-processed cases only.
Franklin County Health Department saw a significant increase in cases with 137 reported from July 19, to July 25. FCHD’s case total includes at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s (SRMT) COVID-19 Response Team reported 38 new cases from July 18, to July 24 — 16 cases remained active Monday.
Essex County Health Department has transitioned to a monthly update and is no longer reporting its case numbers weekly.
STATEWIDE
From July 23, to July 25, 51 COVID-19 related deaths were reported statewide.
Gov. Hochul continues to laud vaccines and testing as the best ways to try and keep New Yorkers safe from the virus.
“As we continue to respond to new variants and prepare for potential surges during this upcoming fall, it is crucial that New Yorkers take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy,” Hochul said in a release.
“The vaccine is the best asset we have to keep COVID at bay and I encourage those who are not up to date on their doses to get caught up immediately. Take a test if you feel unwell and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment.”
TESTING, VACCINES
COVID-19 testing options can be found on Page A7.
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines in the North Country area are listed on Page A7 and online at pressrepublican.com.
