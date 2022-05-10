PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments continue to report a rise in COVID-19 cases across the tri-county area.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday afternoon, Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties were all determined to have a “high” level of community transmission.
The CDC measures the COVID-19 community levels by the combination of “new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.”
For high-level areas like Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, the CDC recommends people to wear a well-fitting mask in public, regardless of vaccination status.
In all areas, the CDC also advises those to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as get tested if COVID-19 symptoms arise.
COUNTIES
On Monday, The Clinton County Health Department reported 260 new COVID-19 cases over the last week. Clinton County’s numbers include lab-processed cases only.
Essex County’s Health Department reported 243 new COVID-19 cases over the same timeframe, and Franklin County’s Health Department reported 233 new COVID-19 cases — 101 of which remained active Tuesday.
Both Essex and Franklin’s cases include at-home positive test results reported to both departments.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Team reported 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the southern portion of Akwesasne from May 4 to May 9.
Six of the 15 positive cases remain active according to the Tribe’s jurisdiction.
“We extend the very best wishes for a safe recovery and continue to encourage eligible individuals to please get vaccinated,” the Response Team said.
TESTING, VACCINES
Testing options can be found on Page A8 and are available by searching tinyurl.com/43n3x u7m.
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines in the North Country area are listed on Page A7 and at pressrepublican.com.
