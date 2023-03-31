Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy early with periods of light rain and snow later in the day. High 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening turning to rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.