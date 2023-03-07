PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County’s 2022 sales tax revenues were 8.29% higher than in 2021.
Additionally, last year’s sales tax revenues came in more than $10 million higher than what was projected in the 2022 county budget, County Treasurer Kimberly Davis told the Press-Republican.
The county had budgeted sales tax revenues to be $39,086,536, but the 2022 year end total actually came to $49,993,010.
INFLATION EFFECTS
The boost in revenue can be partially attributed to rising inflation, Davis said.
With that, she expects that motor fuel will be revealed to be a top source of the county’s 2022 revenue.
“The biggest portion, certainly, is inflation. I mean it’s a 40-year high,” Davis said, adding that they will get an official list from the state soon revealing what their top 20 sources of sales tax revenue were.
“So it will be interesting. Obviously, gas prices were the most significant over the last year or two as a disrupter for people, being so expensive … With it going from, and again, I don’t have numbers in front of me, but let’s say, $2.50 a gallon to $4.50 and $5 a gallon, that’s a huge change in the amount of sales tax that we receive.”
‘COULDN’T BE HAPPIER’
Negative household factors like inflation and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the county’s original “conservative” projection for 2022, Davis said.
“Our concern was, as prices were going up, how much less were people going to spend?”
This concern somewhat came true for retail sales in November and December when they dropped below their projected amount, she said.
But regardless, the numbers were a welcome sight for Clinton County.
“We couldn’t be happier with these numbers,” Davis said, adding that sales tax is the county’s number one source of revenue.
COMPOSITE TAX RATE
Because of the great increase in sales tax that the county saw in 2022, legislatures were able to then lower the composite tax rate.
“For the first time in a decade, probably two, the composite tax rate significantly dropped,” Davis said.
“For example, the year before, the tax rate was $5.45 per $1,000 of assessment. The county was able to lower that to $4.90. I mean, a $.55 drop is huge. Usually it’s a penny, two pennies or six. So that’s what we’ve decided to do, as well as, you know, we’re going to have the conversations about making sure we take some of that excess and put it in our reserves.”
Davis said the county also gave raises to several employees to stay competitive in the labor force.
OCCUPANCY TAX
The county’s occupancy tax for rooms saw a dramatic boost as well in 2022, increasing 32.4% overall from 2021.
“Fourth quarter of ‘22 — compared to fourth quarter of ‘21 — the occupancy tax was up 31%,” Davis said.
“So obviously, people were feeling more comfortable going back out, having trips, the border opened up. So it was not a surprise to have a significant increase. We weren’t expecting that significant of an increase, but certainly, it was very good for the county and for our tourism partners.”
During budget discussions for 2023, the county had expressed more confidence in the sales tax revenues than the year before.
This was reflected in their $42,221,276 sales tax revenue projection, she said.
“This past fall, trying to project for ‘23 … we did increase our sales tax revenue projections for ‘23 by 7.5%,” Davis said.
“So we still think that we’re going to continue on this upward trend, but again, still being careful with how much is inflation going to impact everyone with the Fed, you know, continuing to raise rates and having lending being more expensive for consumers? and then are we going to go into a recession? So we still felt positive, but still kept it conservative.”
Though they will have a better idea for how the official numbers are looking in April, Davis added that retail sales for January and February this year are already higher than what was expected, so they’re off to a good start in that regard.
She is now optimistic 2023 will be a good year.
“So January ‘23, compared to ‘22, there was already an increase of $356,469. and granted, you know, like I said, retail sales shot up in January, way more than anyone expected,” Davis said.
“So we’re already seeing a positive track and … February numbers, that are in, are showing the same thing. We will be increased over this same period last year.”
