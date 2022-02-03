PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County’s 2021 sales-tax revenues came in 16.9%, or about $6.7 million, higher than in 2020.
County Treasurer Kimberly Davis also noted that sales-tax revenues were $11.2 million above budgeted projections. Those had been lowered by 8.5% in the 2021 spending plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did our best job to look at all of the data that we had and be conservative in our projections,” Davis said, noting that throughout the year the economy and people’s confidence bounced back.
“This was greater than we could have ever expected.”
Davis added that the county shares sales tax with component municipalities, who have all been sent their surpluses.
$1 MILLION, TWO DIVERSIONS
In her presentation on sales tax to legislators Wednesday night, the treasurer also noted that more than $1 million of the county’s sales-tax revenues went to two state diversions: $428,881 for Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) funding and $608,382 for the Distressed Provider Relief Fund, whose stated intent is to collect $250 million to support financially-distressed hospitals.
The good news, Davis said, is that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposes ending the use of counties’ sales-tax revenues to fund AIM.
“The bad news is she is looking to make the distressed hospital fund diversion permanent.”
Based on what Davis has seen so far, that money — which the state started diverting two years ago as part of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget — has not directly gone to hospitals.
“We’ll see what happens,” she said.
DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
The 2022 budget increased sales-tax projections by 11%, restoring the 8.5% cut adopted for 2021 and adding an increase of 2.5%. The county used to utilize a five-year average to calculate projections, but has shifted to using a three-year average, which Davis said helps ensure the numbers are based on more recent data.
Looking back over the years reveals that sales-tax revenues are always a roller coaster, she said.
“Certainly in some of my first years we had deficits, but it’s great we’re in a pattern of having positive numbers.”
January started off the year well enough: at $915,286, revenues came in $1,713 over projections. Compared to January 2021, the numbers went up $42,857.
Davis said there is not much that can be done to extrapolate how much of that is due to ongoing inflation, which she described as a double-edged sword.
“Higher prices mean more sales tax, but it’s also an incredible negative on households and businesses.”
OCCUPANCY TAX
Occupancy tax collections increased by almost 70% year over year in 2021, coming in at $711,091.21, Davis said.
The fourth quarter alone saw a 99.5% increase, totaling $174,683.70, she added.
The treasurer plans to do a deeper dive into what caused the jumps, noting that occupancy tax is affected by the inclusion of vacation rentals, the number of which increases each year.
In 2021, the county had about 70 hotels, motels, inns and vacation rentals, which people may say is a low number, Davis said.
But she noted that the county has a contract with Airbnb, who takes care of vacation rental owners’ occupancy tax so long as they only register with that platform.
Any rentals solely registered on Airbnb are collectively listed under one vendor, meaning there are likely a lot more vacation rentals in the county, Davis said.
