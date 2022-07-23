PLATTSBURGH — Comic Book Roadshow, a three-person group traveling the country offering free appraisals of collectables like comic books, sports cards, magic cards and toys, made a stop at Fairfield Inn & Suites, Saturday.
“Anything that’s pop culture related, we do free appraisals, and then if you have something that we’re interested in purchasing, we also make offers on your collectibles,” one of the appraisers, Peter Przysiezny, said.
LANDING A SALE
The buying show lasted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and by noon, the Comic Book Roadshow had already made a big purchase.
“We did get some really valuable sports cards that came in today,” Przysiezny said.
“I overheard that they were appraised for, I think, $15,000, and I think we ended up purchasing them for $12,000. They were cards from the 1910s, ‘20s and ‘30s, and they were old Tobacco cards; it’s pretty hard to find those.”
SALE OR COLLECTION
After Comic Book Roadshow purchases a collectible, they either keep it for their personal collections or sell them online to other collectors, Przysiezny said.
“Those sports cards, we’ll actually keep for ourselves for our collection,” he said.
“We do a lot of online sales; that’s how we mostly sell our comics and cards through auction houses and eBay — we do a lot of eBay sales.”
DETERMINING VALUE
When it comes to determining the value of a collectible, Przysiezny said they look at three things.
“Age is one good thing, so if they’re from the 1930s to 1960s, you have a good chance of there being value. Also, the condition of them. If they look like they came out last week and they’re from the 1950s or ‘60s, then they’re going to be really valuable,” he said.
“And the better subject matter. So if it’s a superhero comic that you see on TV or in the movies, like Spider-Man and X-Men and Batman, those are going to have more value than the Looney Tunes or the Donald Ducks or the Roy Rogers… those don’t have as much collectability these days as the superhero ones.”
BASEBALL CARDS
Former Clinton County Legislator Robert Butler was one of the attendees of the Comic Book Roadshow Saturday.
He brought around 40 1968-to-1974 era baseball cards to be appraised, but he left without reaching a deal with the Roadshow team.
“They appraised it low. He does this all the time I’m sure, but I felt it was lower than I anticipated from my research,” Butler said.
“We were too far apart to make any constructive deals; I don’t need to give them away. I was here to make awareness of the selling process and awareness of the cards that I brought in. I have about 50,000 cards and just chose some high end cards to bring down.”
JUSTICE PATCHES
Another attendee of the event, who brought in Junior Justice Society of America membership patches dating back to 1945 to be appraised, also left without making a deal.
“Back in 1945, this came out in patch form when the war broke out. You used to get a metal badge when you joined, then because of the war effort, they went to cloth…we found a couple that sold for $400 each, so that would be $800, but he said he’d give me $300 for the pair,” she said.
“I had no money into it, so I figured I’d just hold onto it.”
Comic Book Roadshow’s next event is scheduled for Sunday, July 17, and Monday July 18, at the Hilton Garden Inn Watertown/Thousand Islands in Watertown.
