MINNEAPOLIS – George Floyd. Duante Wright Sr.
The 20-year-old's name enters the Say-His-Name litany of unarmed Black men killed in Minnesota, killed in the United States.
Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran, shot Wright with her Glock 9mm handgun while shouting, “Taser. Taser. Taser.”
Bodycam footage showed Wright was out his vehicle in the process of being detained by police after being stopped for an April 11 traffic violation. He then struggled free and got back in the vehicle, and that is when he was shot.
Wright, the father of a two-year-old, Daunte Wright, Jr., and son of Aubrey and Katie Wright, died at the scene, just 10 miles from where Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of Floyd was underway.
'TRAUMA ON TOP OF TRAUMA'
“It's a small metropolitan area out here,” Sarah Davis, executive director of the Minneapolis-based Legal Rights Center and a North Country native, said.
“Look, it's trauma on top of trauma for our community, particularly for our Black community. The fact that Duante was murdered right while Derek Chauvin's trial is continuing for the murder of George Floyd is overwhelming.”
Minnesotans continue taking their discontent to the streets despite curfews.
“We are on the ground at protests and demonstrations doing Know Your Rights workshops for folks, so they can understand and exercise their rights in those spaces,” Davis said.
“The law enforcement response has been incredibly problematic. The police department building is in a residential area. There are families who live in apartments right across the street, and law enforcement continues to use tear gas and other chemicals against protesters without regard for the impact they are having.”
The Sterling Square Apartments are located directly across the street from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
“Set aside for a moment how problematic it is that you are conducting chemical warfare on your own community members,” Davis said.
“There is no regard for the fact they are harming children who live in these apartments.
“We are actively collaborating with other support groups to get supplies and resources. But, the long-term housing impact and the trauma impact is really problematic.”
CHARGES DISPARITY
Wright's death is more than just another tragic incident in the context of Minneapolis's short history since 2017.
“If you go back beyond George Floyd's murder to when former police officer Mohamed Norr was charged with murdering Justine Ruszczyk,” Davis said.
Norr, a 33-year-old Somali-American, was convicted April 20, 2019 on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of the Australian native, who relocated to Minneapolis to live with her fiancé, Don Damond.
“Norr was a Minneapolis police officer, the first police officer charged and convicted by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office ever for shooting and killing a civilian,” Davis said.
“A Black police officer and white victim, so lots of racial undertones and implications in that charging decision.”
“But in that case, the county attorneys charged Mohamed Norr, again a Black police officer, with both murder and manslaughter.”
Norr and his partner, officer Matthew Harrity, were dispatched in response to Ruszcyk's 911 call of a possible sexual assault behind her house, according to media reports.
“Justine walked up to the car, and he shot out into the darkness and killed her,” Davis said.
“Arguably accidental, but they still charged him with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.”
Norr was sentenced to 12½ years in prison for the fatal shooting.
“In this case, where Daunte Wright is a Black man, who has been murdered by a white police officer, the county attorney's office is only charging second-degree manslaughter right now,” Davis said.
“You have to ask why are they doing that in this case with the parallels to that other case where they also chose to charge two murder charges?
“Why are they assuming it was a mistake by Officer Potter in this case and only charging her with manslaughter, but for Mohamed Norr, a Black police officer, they decided to charge him in a parallel circumstance with murder and manslaughter?
“The racial undertones of everything that has happened are really problematic.”
UNDER PRESSURE
The National Guard is deployed as in the aftermath of Floyd's death.
“It's an incredibly militarized response,” Davis said.
“The National Guard is on the ground, heavily armed, armored vehicles. It's a very militarized response to a community that is just grieving.”
Protesters continue to be arrested, and the center partners with the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
“We have our attorneys and our staff are down at the jails, interviewing folks, working to get people out of jail,” Davis said.
"So, it's jail support and arrest support. Our office is accepting donations, and we have been getting more, which is helpful, because we have gone through, for example, all of our Know Your Rights fliers, all of the gear that we provide to folks.
“We are getting donations and that is helping to support some of this immediate response and the needs that we're meeting.”
UNITED IN GRIEF
Tuesday, the 12th day of the Chauvin murder trial, the Floyd and Wright families met with their lawyer, Benjamin Crump, outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
Floyd's girlfriend, Courtney Ross, embraced Katie Wright, Daunte's mother.
Her late son was a student while Ross was a dean at Edison High School in Minneapolis, according to the Washington Post.
Ross recalled Wright was "a silly boy, as goofy as can be.”
“I think everybody is processing it differently,” Davis said.
“I certainly experience it differently as a white women than other people of color, especially Black people in our community.
“I know, for example, for some of our staff, being able to be on the ground supporting folks has felt empowering.
“For other staff it feels like when is this ever going to change?”
Davis ponders how her office supports staff, who are experiencing trauma as community members while getting vicarious trauma via supporting people who are arrested, tear gassed, and assaulted.
UNCOMFORTABLE PARALLELS
Before he died, Floyd called out to his mother.
Wright was talking to his mother just before he was shot by Potter, who resigned, as did Police Chief Tim Gannon, in the aftermath of the shooting.
“Another parallel is something that is really important to understand is why are police escalating to this level of deadly force?” Davis said.
“In George Floyd's case, it was the allegation of a counterfeit $20 bill. In this case it was because he had an air freshener hanging from his rear view mirror and expired tags."
Police had also discovered that Wright had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge, and after he was removed from his car and searched, he was told that he was being placed under arrest for the outstanding warrant, according to a Washington Post report.
“I think we really need to ask ourselves, out here the question is being posed, and more broadly as a society, is it appropriate to put armed law enforcement in a place of engaging with community members with the potential to lead to deadly force in those situations?”
