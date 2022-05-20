OGDENSBURG — Transitional Deacon Leagon Carlin is chilling out on retreat – praying, spending time with Jesus and the priests – at Wadhams Hall in Ogdensburg before his next milestone.
It was a break for him after eight years of intense studies.
He was 18 and fresh from graduating from Peru Central School in 2014, when he began this journey to answer a calling for reasons that evolved over time.
BECOMING WHAT GOD WANTS
Carlin, 25, attended The Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, where he double majored in humanities and philosophy and graduated in 2018.
On May 6, he graduated from Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
There, he earned double degrees, a master of divinity and a master’s degree in systematic theology.
“That’s like foundational theology, effectively, big concepts like the Trinity, and things like that,” he said.
“I had exams in classes and things, but for the degrees my finals were basically one 30 -minute oral comprehensive exam.”
His thesis title was “Human Relationality: Image of God and Fulfillment of Desire.”
“Now, I’m back home for a bit before my ordination,” he said.
“It feels pretty weird, quite honestly, to be out of the academic world. I have been following an academic schedule really since I was in school as a kid. I went straight from high school graduation to seminary, and I went straight from there to this seminary.
“Being out of an academic environment still feels a little weird. I don’t think I’ll really quite process that until August time when I normally would be getting ready to go back to school, and I’m not getting ready to go back to school. That’s a little different, but mostly it’s just excitement and nervousness, a good kind of nervousness for this big awe-inspiring step coming up in a few days.”
DEACONATE HISTORY MADE
On October 9, 2021, he and his father, Deacon James Carlin, were ordained deacons at the same time by Bishop Terry R. LaValley, which marked the first time a father and son were ordained deacons at the same time in the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
The ordination ceremony was held at St. Peter’s Church in Plattsburgh, and the last ordination there was in 1942.
Saturday, the transitional deacon will be ordained a priest.
“A lot of things about it are quite similar,” Carlin said.
“There’s questions that I answer publicly, that I give consent to publicly. I re-promise the things that I already promised at the deaconate ordination. That is the promise to live a simple life, to pray what we call the Liturgy of the Hours, to live celibate for the rest of my life, and to never marry, and to be obedient to the Bishop. I remake those promises again.”
Carlin will once again receive the laying-on-of hands by Bishop LaValley.
“Which is an ancient symbol going back to the time of Christ himself, which signified the passing on of Christ’s authority by the Apostles,” he said.
“And then I will receive anointing of the hands to symbolize and to bless in a particular way my hands for the work of the priests, so typically the Mass and the celebration of the sacraments, especially of the Eucharist. Then I will receive the vessels for that celebration, so I will receive a paten with hosts in it, unconsecrated bread, a chalice with unconsecrated wine, that will then be used at Mass after that.”
FULL CIRCLE
Carlin is appointed Parochial Vicar at The Roman Catholic Community of St. Alexanders and St. Joseph in Morrisonville, St. Augustine’s Church in Peru and St. James in Cadyville effective June 29.
“I won’t be back home until after I’m a priest, which is going to be kind of surreal,” he said.
“I’m going to be kind of close to home once ordination comes, so it is different than even I expected,” he said.
“Which is kind of unusual right? Usually, they put us far away from home. It’s going to be nice. I’ll be excited to work with Father Scott and to work with the parishioners there. Of course, I went to Peru School, kindergarten through 12th grade. So I’m a public school kid, and I will be serving in that parish now.”
