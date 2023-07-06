PLATTSBURGH — In the wake of Amtrak temporarily suspending its Adirondack Line from Albany to Montreal, Trailways of New York bus service is stepping up to fill the gap.
The company announced recently that trips to and from Montreal were added to its bus service to accommodate and meet ongoing consumer demand.
“Passengers who know our affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly service will be delighted to learn we’ve added more daily trips to help the impacted market. With air travel snarled by equipment, weather and personnel issues and Amtrak suspending service – we felt the right thing to do was to add service effective immediately,” Nick Crist, vice president of operations and safety, said in a press release announcing the start of service.
“Following years of pandemic travel restrictions, the last thing the traveling public wants to worry about … is how to get to their destination. Now with four new daily trips between New York, NY and Montreal, NY passengers won’t have to worry.”
Six daily trips will allow travelers direct service leaving Montreal, PQ to:
Plattsburgh
Glens Falls
Saratoga Springs
Albany Airport
Albany Downtown
SUNY Albany
Catskill
Kingston
New Paltz
Ridgewood, New Jersey
New York, New York and most other American Cities via connection
For additional information about the service, schedules or fares, visit Trailways.ca or Trailways.com.
This additional service brings Trailways of New York’s total number of daily trips to and from Montreal to 10 — more than any other transportation provider.
The service will be operated by state of the art, low emission motor coaches that feature complimentary Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, on-board restrooms and seating for persons with disabilities. Additionally, the service represents a hassle-free alternative to air travel and personal vehicles, the company said.
In the meantime, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas assured that efforts to bring the Amtrak service back locally are ongoing.
“In the near term, the added (Trailways) service can help accommodate those who really need a form of transport. However, we cannot allow this to provide any excuse for continued delay in charting the path forward for renewed Amtrak service,” Douglas said.
“We continue to work actively with Congresswoman Stefanik and Senators Schumer and Gillibrand who are in conversations with Amtrak, the Canadian Government and CN Rail.”
