PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Police issued a total of 13,471 tickets statewide during the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign.
The special enforcement period began on Friday, May 26, and ran through Tuesday, May 30.
During the campaign, which was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.
Troopers arrested 194 people for DWI and investigated 839 crashes, including 130 personal injury crashes. No fatal crashes were reported.
As part of the enforcement, Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.
Here is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.
- Speeding 3,863
- Distracted Driving 373
-Seatbelt violations 3,029
-Move Over Law 122
In the North Country, 328 people were ticketed for speeding, 7 arrested for DWI, 20 ticketed for distracted driving, 91 were cited for child restraint or seat belt infractions and 24 for Move Over violations.
During last year’s Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign, which ran from Friday, May 27, 2022, through Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the State Police issued 13,896 total tickets and arrested 219 people for DWI.
