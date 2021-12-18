PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh is a big winner in the latest round of state Regional Economic Development Council funding.
The town will get about $1.2 million for local projects, including $900,000 for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway plans, and $300,000 for a bike path.
“The Battlefield Memorial Gateway, in particular, will provide a world-class space that not only honors our veterans from the time of the American Revolution up to now," Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
"It will provide a unique space to engage in pivotal battlegrounds over the course of the American story. The New York Road Bike Lanes project will construct bike lanes along both sides of the New York Road, and we will also be reducing the current and underutilized highway from four lanes to two lanes.”
All told, the region received about $15 million in funds from the REDC process. Projects ranged from $1.25 million for a water improvement project in Schuyler Falls, to $650,475 for tourism marketing project at The Wild Center in Tupper Lake to $76,500 for a smart growth plan in Rouses Point.
MEMORIAL GATEWAY
The Battlefield Memorial Gateway will give residents and tourists the chance to learn more about the region’s history.
“This is identified as a gateway, because it's not meant to be the full history of our region. It's supposed to be a multi-generational space that helps to tell the story and encourage people to seek adventures through our region,” Cashman said.
“For example, it will connect to the Terry Gordon Bike Path, so people can walk to the Old Base Museum Campus and go to the Clinton County Historical Association and Museum. We are also hoping that it will inspire folks to go up to Beekmantown to where the Battle of Culver Hill was, and go to Fort Ticonderoga to understand how these are all interconnected by the battlegrounds.”
Cashman said the projects will be completed in 2026 — the 250 year anniversary of the United States.
“We are elated to receive the funding for these two priority projects. Work will commence on both projects in 2022. The infusion of funds for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway is a major catalyst for seeing this project come to fruition and helps to ensure that we will meet our goal of a 2026 completion date,” Cashman said.
“The New York Road bike lane project is a critical component of the town’s plans to enhance storm water management, increase mobility, offer multimodal transportation options, and promote Climate Smart infrastructure practices. Both projects will serve the Town and greater region. We are thankful to NYS for investing in these projects.”
‘GREAT NEWS
FOR REGION’
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (Chateaugay Lake) said he was pleased to see that there was more than $8 million made available in the district for 16 projects.
“This funding will go toward community enhancement and will help local towns, municipalities and nonprofits improve water infrastructure, expand regional sports and recreational activities, increase tourism, and continue to make the North Country a great place to live,” Jones said.
“This is great news for our region, and I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”
Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said the funding would be welcomed for the North Country.
“This economic development funding is great news for dozens of deserving and important projects throughout our region,” Stec said.
“We are all very eager for better, brighter days. This funding is a welcomed boost that helps point us in a more hopeful direction as we look forward to the new year ahead.”
