PLATTSBURGH — Supply-chain issues have continued to delay the long-awaited traffic light for the intersection of Ampersand Drive and Rugar Street in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the wait has been “extremely frustrating,” because the traffic light project, which also included new sidewalks, updated crosswalks and proper drainage on both sides of the road, has been awaiting completion since 2021.
“The project itself is approximately 90% complete, because it wasn’t just about the traffic light, it included the sidewalk connectivity from Treadwell Mills down through Rugar and into the section of the City of Plattsburgh,” he said.
“We’re well positioned to have it completed, and in short time, as soon as that final product finds its way on site…we’re very actively tracking its progress and right now, unfortunately, until it gets to the contractor, that part of it is outside of our hands.”
SEVERAL TIMELINES
Cashman said they’ve been given several timelines for when the traffic light and arm are set to be in, but so far, none have panned out.
“In all honesty … we have been given a couple of different dates over the last several months and we have had several false starts, so I don’t have an exact date. What I do know is we continue to punch well above our weight to keep it in the pipeline,” he said.
“We’ve been told it could be a matter of weeks, but again, I hate to give false hope at that level. The one thing that I will say is I know we made the right decision moving that project forward when we did, because projects like these, when I speak with my colleagues in local government across the state, a number of people’s projects are just being jammed up with supply-chain (issues). We are in the line-up, it’s just going through the process.”
IN THE YELLOW
The project’s progress can ironically be compared to a traffic light, he said.
“It’s moving forward but at glacial speed. If I had to give an indicator of where the project is using an example of a traffic light itself, it’s in the yellow — slow to go.”
