PLATTSBURGH — Ask and you may receive.
As part of the Town of Plattsburgh’s new development guide, which rolls out this week, residents and non-residents alike will have the opportunity to provide their input on the type of businesses they would like to see come to the region.
So for those who have ever wanted an Olive Garden, a Cracker Barrel, a Bass Pro Shops, a mini golf course, a water park, etc. here, now is the time to tell the town in its new Plattsburgh Development Survey found here: https://www.townofplattsburgh.com/developinplattsburgh/.
The town will utilize the results of the survey in the future to reach out to businesses and gauge their interest in coming to Plattsburgh.
“Really what we’re asking our community members to do is to lean in and to self identify some various categories, and then provide us some interesting information that will help us launch into a more in-depth strategic outreach to businesses,” Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“I think the piece that we need to remind people is just because a community wants a business here, doesn’t mean that they’re necessarily going to come, but it is incumbent upon us to make good efforts to highlight the opportunities that we believe are here for these businesses and cultivate that.”
QUICK AND EASY
The survey asks five questions and should take approximately 5-10 minutes to complete.
The questions asked include the survey participant identifying if they’re a Town of Plattsburgh resident, nearby community resident, visitor from Vermont or visitor from Canada; naming three businesses they want to come to Plattsburgh; identifying what type of business is needed most here; what business they like to visit when traveling outside of the area; and optionally sharing their email for future surveys.
In addition to identifying chains or other well-known businesses and restaurants, Town Senior Planner Trevor Cole said this survey may introduce them to places they’ve never heard of and never thought of asking to come to Plattsburgh.
“And that’s good,” Cole said.
“Maybe they’re tiny, maybe it’s a one off location of someplace that’s wildly successful, and we reach out to them and say ‘Ever look here? Ever look at Route 3? Ever look at Smithfield Boulevard? People are telling us how good your restaurant is. Maybe you should come take a look.’”
There is no timetable on how long the survey will be available to the public either.
Though Town Planner Jess Kogut anticipates it to be a “rolling” resource for them to utilize.
“Because there’s nothing saying that like in a year that people don’t suddenly have a strong interest in something that they didn’t say right off,” Kogut said.
“Maybe in a year … the town is suddenly super interested in this one business, and we want to make sure that they can still have this resource to contact us through.”
To that point, Cashman added that they will most likely be reviewing the survey data in a quarterly manner.
He said this will be most effective because people tend to have varying perspectives as the seasons change.
“Sometimes, during the summer, people have a very specific focus, right? ‘Oh, I wish we had mini golf.’ and then, during the winter, people may be thinking … about winter activities, winter sports, things like indoor activities. So that’s why we want to kind of have a more open approach to it.”
NOTHING IS TOO BIG
The supervisor also reiterated that no idea — like a water park — is too big to suggest.
“I think there’s more opportunity than there is less opportunity,” he said.
“Plattsburgh has gone through many evolutions since its founding in 1785, right? I mean, when you think of the origins of the Town of Plattsburgh in 1785, it was predominantly farms. and then the farms grew a little bit more, and then the mills and then the interstate came. We’ve seen things change the landscape where some businesses have left as well, but we’ve also seen new things come in.”
Similarly, Kogut said she doesn’t think “anything is impossible.”
Additionally, Cashman said sharing the community’s interest with a business helps in potentially convincing them to come to Plattsburgh.
“And a lot of businesses are going to do their own market analysis, but if we can prime the pump a little bit by sharing a sense of interest by our community, that goes a long way. and to seek certain trends and themes within the work too will help us to prioritize certain businesses that we think may be more likely to come here,” he said.
“Whether it be to rework a current property — there’s a couple of properties that are open right now that somebody could come in and potentially rework that space — or maybe it’s a new build too. So that, I think to our benefit, is the town has unique opportunities for businesses to come in and take over a space that may have been vacant for a while, or to come in and do a brand new build, which is kind of exciting.”
