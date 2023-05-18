PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh is now accepting designs for their annual Michigan T-shirt Design Contest.
The Town will be celebrating its 3rd annual Home of the Michigan celebration in July 2023 and the winner of the contest and the 2023 design will be revealed at the Michigan Month kickoff on June 29 (more kickoff details to come).
All design submissions must be submitted by May 31 to jessicak@townofplattsburgh.org.
Contest rules can be found at,
https://www.townofplattsburgh.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/tshirt-contest-rules.pdf.
