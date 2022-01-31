WILMINGTON — The Ausable River Association (AsRA) and the Town of Wilmington are collaborating on a winter road conditions camera.
The camera will offer a live stream of road conditions and can be viewed by town employees, residents, and visitors of the Ausable River watershed.
The effort supports the Randy Preston Road Salt Reduction Act and AsRA’s Salt Use Reduction Initiative.
The camera builds upon existing salt reduction efforts in Wilmington. It will allow town road crews to monitor and respond to current road conditions and give the public access to the live stream 24-7.
It’s an important part of the town’s and AsRA’s efforts to maintain safe roads while reducing road salt usage and to keep road salt pollution out of our lakes, streams, and drinking water. “We hope to continue the legacy of Randy Preston and his wishes for the Wilmington community and the Adirondack Park,” Roy Holzer, Wilmington Town Supervisor, said.
Wilmington Highway Superintendent Lou Adragna said he looks forward to using the new technology adding “the camera system will let us quickly assess snow, ice, and road conditions on Whiteface Memorial Highway.”
The Randy Preston Salt Reduction Act was signed into law in December of 2020 to protect drinking water and waterways.
The Salt Use Reduction Initiative was launched in 2020 and is a collaborative partnership to leverage science, technology, best practices, and community engagement to reduce road salt use in the Ausable River watershed.
“We are excited to bring a live stream road conditions camera to the Wilmington community,” Kelley Tucker, AsRA’s executive director, said.
“It’s a great opportunity to advance the partnership between AsRA and the Town of Wilmington and builds on the town’s long-standing, successful efforts to reduce salt use on town roadways and to share their knowledge.”
The camera system will be placed at the base of Whiteface Memorial Highway.
One camera will point up the Whiteface Memorial Highway, towards Santa’s Workshop, and the other will be pointed down the mountain in the direction of the hamlet of Wilmington.
The live stream will be available on the web for the public to view 24-7 and is made possible through funding by the Town of Wilmington and the Ausable River Association. The camera’s stream will be available in the coming months, so stay tuned for the live stream release.
“Building on what we’ve learned supporting salt reduction efforts in the Village of Lake Placid, the new Wilmington camera will provide the town highway crew with an additional tool for getting their work done,” said Tucker.
“We’re thrilled to assist the town in their continuing efforts to maintain safe roads with less road salt and give the community the chance to watch their progress and the work of the Salt Use Reduction Initiative.”
To stay up to date with the Town of Wilmington visit http://www.townofwilmington.org/. To learn more about the Salt Use Reduction Initiative, and other program work on the Ausable River Association visit https://www.ausableriver.org.
