PLATTSBURGH — Work to replace all 1,359 streetlights in the Town of Plattsburgh with energy-saving LED fixtures began last Wednesday.
The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is actively partnering with the town to install the new streetlights as part of the Smart Street Lighting NY program, which has a goal to replace at least 500,000 streetlights in the state with LED technology by 2025.
SUSTAINABILITY WORK
This streetlight project is a continuation of the sustainability work the town has already implemented, such as using awarded funds to do a modest LED street light conversion in the parks, purchasing a hybrid car, investing money into their Smart Growth Plan in the town center and their Water Capital Plan.
“We’ve been working with NYPA … to mobilize this LED conversion for a little while now, and for us, what’s significant is we were already Clinton County’s first clean energy community, designated by NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority), so this really is advancing our sustainability practices,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“But equally as important, this initiative provides cost savings and new efficiencies for our residents.”
COST SAVINGS
The upgrade will cost more than $1 million, but the town will look to save more than $76,000 annually on energy and maintenance costs.
It’s expected that this streetlight project will also reduce the town’s greenhouse gas emissions by about 70 metric tons annually.
That’s the emissions equivalent of consuming more than 7,700 gallons of gasoline, Cashman said.
“It hits on all the key features that we want to do.”
SMART NODES
The NYPA is also installing SMART nodes on 44 streetlights, of which they will continue to provide long-term maintenance for.
Cashman said these SMART nodes will cut down on response time if an issue or outage occurs.
“The SMART nodes have a feature that will self-report when a light is out or if there is a connectivity issue,” he said. “That will work toward getting a team of people up to mobilize and fix the light in a … timely manner. “
“Currently, there were demands for individuals to kind of self-report when a light was out, and that was really taxing.”
AIMING TO FINISH IN 2023
The project is now expected to be completed in 2023.
Cashman said the NYPA will be doing the work in two phases.
“They’ll be doing as many street lights as they can between now and the end of the year, and then they will close down for a short period of time in the height of winter and they will re-engage in early spring and finish in the early portions of the first quarter of 2023,” he said.
“So residents can expect that they will see some different trucks, maybe in their neighborhood, or through the town center. It’s to be expected that they’re going to be up there working on the lights, taking some stuff down, installing some new fixtures and new elements as appropriate, but it really should not impact individuals’ day-to-day activities.
“We just ask people that they give them their space so they can work efficiently and as safely as possible.”
