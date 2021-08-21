PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh’s Planning and Community Development Department will apply for state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.
The town board passed a resolution giving the go-ahead for both the application and associated public outreach Thursday evening.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said this feels like the obvious next step for the town.
“We have invested in our Town Center infrastructure, we have invested in our Town Center planning and we believe now is the time to invest in implementation of those plans,” he said in a statement.
“The demand is already here for missing middle housing and complete streets upgrades, and the town has a proven track record of getting things done.”
SEEKING $10 MILLION
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the DRI program’s Round 5, which will invest $200 million more into downtowns statewide, last month.
Each Regional Economic Development Council will be tasked with nominating either two downtowns for receipt of $10 million or one for a total of $20 million.
Cashman said the town plans to seek a $10 million award.
“We certainly see the value of multiple communities receiving this.”
The Village of Tupper Lake recently announced its own plans to apply for this round of DRI funding. Past recipients have included the City of Plattsburgh and Village of Saranac Lake.
GOALS ALIGN
In a press release, the town noted investments of more than $500,000 in planning and $24 million in capital improvements over the last decade in anticipation of transformational change.
“The town has been host to sustained growth in the industrial, commercial and residential sectors and is aware that this growth is creating demand for additional workforce housing, transportation options, recreation opportunities, and cultural and community services,” the release said.
The town said its vision and goals for a thriving Town Center align with those of the DRI Round 5, and include “a strong sense of place, attracting new business, enhancing public spaces, diverse housing options, public amenities and a reduction in energy consumption.”
“Both the Town Center Smart Growth Plan and Route 3 Corridor Plan readily identify multiple projects that would serve this purpose,” the town said.
Cashman pointed specifically to a more multi-modal approach — feasible walking, biking and driving — to Route 3 as well as bringing on additional housing, like the incoming Northwoods development on Plaza Boulevard, in the Town Center, where few residents currently live.
PUBLIC INPUT
Cashman emphasized that the point of departure as the town begins the process of submitting its DRI application is anchored in the Smart Growth Plan that has already been publicly vetted and supported.
“We are not looking to re-establish a whole slate of new goals and objectives and plans. What we’re looking to do is to find a way to continue to ‘Elevate Plattsburgh’ through this process by hopefully being awarded a DRI.”
He stressed that the community’s involvement in the DRI process is critical and well help ensure a robust and competitive application.
The town will seek input at a public meeting slated for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Plattsburgh Town Hall. Emailed or mailed written comments will also be accepted.
PLAN ALLOWS PROGRESS
The recently-adopted Town Center Smart Growth zoning code will serve the desired outcomes of the DRI should the town receive funding, the release said.
“We have demonstrated over and over again that good planning allows for progress,” Cashman said.
“You need to have two focuses: one that anchors you in the present but also allows you to move towards the future because plans can be recalibrated, but to have a plan allows progress.”
ECONOMIC HUB
Cashman described Plattsburgh’s Town Center as the economic hub of both Clinton County and this part of the North Country.
Town Senior Planner Trevor Cole said that was not good luck, but rather “the result of careful planning, a dose of vision and the political will to implement plans with progressive ideas.”
“Cultivating a great place to live starts with focusing on what makes it great for the lives of everyday residents,” he said in a statement.
“Visitors and businesses want to be where people are healthy and happy. Economic success follows strong communities and those communities are guided by the vision of meaningful comprehensive plans” which can now be brought to fruition through DRI funding.
