PLATTSBURGH — A Town of Plattsburgh employee tested COVID positive Thursday.
The individual would abide by Clinton County Health Department’s isolation orders, according to a media notice from Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.
“I want to thank them for coming forward,” the supervisor’s notice continues. “Team members need to continue to communicate with their direct supervisor if they feel sick OR test positive. Public safety and transparency remains paramount to our response. The employee was double vaccinated and shared they were glad to have been vaccinated.”
POSSIBLE EXPOSURE
Supervisor Cashman noted some possible team member exposures and said those individuals had been contacted.
Office space at the Town Hall on Banker Road underwent a deep clean Thursday, but, operating under a mandatory masking policy implemented weeks ago, remained open.
That mask policy will remain in place for Town Hall visitors and members of the public are encouraged to use the town’s drop box, mail system or online services whenever possible, the notice adds.
“Our top priority continues to be the public health and the safety of employees and the community at large,” Cashman’s notice continues. “The Town of Plattsburgh is strictly following (its) COVID-19 Safety Plan.
“Even still the town is not immune.”
MORE POSITIVES
The town staffer was joined by more than 80 other new COVID-19 positives reported in the tri-county area Thursday.
The Clinton County Health Department reported 26 lab-confirmed cases, making for 193 active cases countywide. Just over 570 individuals were in quarantine.
Essex County Health Department, which gives COVID updates Mondays and Thursdays, reported 38 new cases since Monday and 81 individuals in quarantine.
Active cases in Franklin County sat at 223 Thursday with the addition of 23 new cases, according to Franklin County Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.