PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh’s recently released development guide this week will let potential new businesses or restaurants hit the ground running if they are interested in coming here.
“This is about telling our story, you know, in a way that at the end, encourages people to want to have more of a conversation,” Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
‘WE’VE DONE THE WORK’
The 14-page guidebook, which is available in print and on the Town of Plattsburgh’s website here: https://www.townofplattsburgh.com/developinplattsburgh/, will be sent to developers and businesses all over the country in hopes of influencing them to come here.
Highlighted aspects in the document are the well-known businesses and restaurants that already reside in Plattsburgh like Target, Starbucks, Kohl’s, etc.; the close proximity to major U.S. and Canadian cities; age and income demographics of residents; popular local locations and traditions; and the town’s established growth through its Smart Growth Plan.
Every aspect that makes Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh, is included in this development guide.
“So when people reach out to us, we’ve done the work … We’ve really kind of found ways to expedite things,” Cashman said.
PLANS AND PROJECTS
Town senior planner Trevor Cole added that this guide was created through a culmination of their many efforts over the last few years to develop the vision for the town center.
“Four or five years ago, we began the water and wastewater capital improvements plan, almost a $25 million project to improve public water and sewer service in the town, and then we did a town center Smart Growth Plan, which really focused on what would the next 40 years of town center look like and development patterns, adopted road layouts,” he explained.
“And then we followed up in the last two years and did a complete rezoning of the town center to increase density, allow more diverse types of projects to happen within town center.”
With all of that work done, Cole said they didn’t want to wait for businesses and developers to find them.
INTRODUCING THEMSELVES
This spurred the new development guide.
“We want to introduce ourselves now and basically, identify not only what services the community wants, but what kind of community we want to be and demonstrate that to these businesses, services developers that maybe don’t know about us yet,” he said.
“So it’s kind of like raising our hand first and saying, ‘Hey, we’re interested in having you here,’ and not just waiting for them to find us.”
One of the major aspects highlighted in the development guide is Plattsburgh’s young population, which has a medium age of 38.
In addition to the results of the Plattsburgh Development Survey, which will give residents and non-residents the opportunity to provide their input on the type of businesses they would like to see come to the region, those statistics will be a driving force in planning for future developments, Cashman said.
“Twenty-five percent of the town and city population is between the ages 20 and 34. Plattsburgh is young,” Cashman said.
“So it’s absolutely critical for us to own and plan for the future. We talk about a lot of things and our planning is taking a multi-generational approach. and that’s why we want to also focus on these family categories — to have a place for recreation, entertainment.”
‘WE WANT TO BE PROACTIVE’
Other important statistics that have been highlighted in this guide is the town’s history of sustained development and growth.
Town planner Jess Kogut said since 2019, there has been almost one million square feet of commercial construction in the town; $133 million in assessed value added value to the tax rolls for the town; 323 new residential units; the $24 million water and Sewer capital campaign; 2,000 building permits; and 259 more units of residential and 521,000 square feet of commercial that are pending approval for development.
“So we’ve seen significant growth,” Kogut said.
“I think people either miss it or don’t notice it, because it’s not next door to them.”
With all that growth, Cashman reiterated that there is plenty of room for more, which is the major point he wants to make with the release of this document.
“Our town center is about 2,000 acres …with over 320 businesses, 5,000 jobs and over 36,000 round-trip vehicle trips per day. and I’ve said this a number of times, it’s really busier than Wolf Road down in Albany,” he said.
“And so we’re not a slumbering North Country community. We’re trying to remind people that there is a lot going on here … We don’t want to sit on our laurels, right? We don’t want to say, ‘oh we’ve seen a lot of growth and development and this is great.’ We don’t want to be reactive; we want to be proactive.”
