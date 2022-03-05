PLATTSBURGH — When a resident approached Town of Plattsburgh’s Recreation Director Melanie Defayette about bringing disc golf to the North Country in 2009, she said, “I think we can do this.”
That conversation blossomed into Defayette developing the nine-hole Cadyville Disc Golf course that same year, which then turned into an 18-hole course a year later.
Now, after 32 years of service, and working tirelessly to make disc golf a popular attraction in the area, Defayette is retiring.
LEFT A MARK
At Thursday night’s town board meeting, she was surprised with Resolution 2263 from the Town Board, which would rename the Cadyville Disc Golf Course to “The Melanie Defayette Disc Golf Course.”
“Melanie has left a mark on the recreation programs and the services here, from our youth to our seniors, and that could be experienced by speaking with residents involved in the recreation program,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“I’ve never met anyone through the recreation programs who has spoken ill will of Mel. She has really touched every generation, and we knew that it was important for the Town to recognize the caliber of what she has committed a professional legacy toward.”
Cashman began the meeting by deviating from their regular program to make the announcement to Defayette, while also letting her know there will be a sign installed at the course bearing the new name.
‘THAT’S VERY COOL’
Defayette was emotional to receive the honor and admitted that she was not expecting it.
“I knew I was coming, and I figured they’d have some kind of thank you, but I had no idea they were going to do that about the disc golf course,” Defayette said.
“That’s very cool, because that was one of my first big projects, and it’s probably one that’s had a lot of impact on the area.”
5,000 PEOPLE A YEAR
Since 2009, Defayette said the disc golf course averages 5,000 people a year who participate and has had people from 44 states and three different countries come to use it and enjoy everything it has to offer — a fact she is proud of.
Plenty of disc golf courses have popped up in the area since the Cadyville course was created, including ones at Ausable Chasm, Plattsburgh State, and the Village of Champlain, she said.
In her retirement, she plans on coming back and enjoying a lot of the programs she once helped run, as well as continuing to participate in plenty of outdoor activities.
THE NEXT CHAPTER
She reiterated that her role as director has been “a great gig.”
“I mean I love my job — part of it was that it was time to start the next chapter, there’s a lot to do out there, but it’s been an awesome ride,” Defayette said.
“And I’ve met so many nice people. There have been so many people that have helped me do things along the way. I’m thankful for all the partners who worked with me over the years. This community is an amazing community, and there’s no doubt in my mind that if I could ask anyone where they’d want to live, I would imagine they’d have to say here.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.