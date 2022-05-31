PLATTSBURGH — A new road officially opened in the Town of Plattsburgh Tuesday, creating a thoroughfare designed to smooth out traffic and open up potential developments.
Plaza Boulevard, a 1,240-foot road connecting Tom Miller Road with Route 3 and Smithfield Boulevard via Pyramid Drive, was opened to traffic by town officials.
IN THE TOWN CENTER
“This marks a special development with us adding approximately a quarter of a mile of highway into the township, but more importantly it is right in the town center, a place we have been planning for focused growth,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“It directly connects with our Town of Plattsburgh Smart Growth Plan.”
NORTHWOODS HOUSING
Initial development for the road project started in 2017 with work getting underway in 2020. The road was built as part of the Northwoods Housing project, an affordable housing project slated to open in the coming weeks.
Northwoods Housing is a $24 million project that includes four buildings and 80 residential units on a 13-acre lot.
The 80 units will be affordable to individuals and families whose income is at or below 80% of Area Median Income. Eight units will be fully accessible and adapted for persons with mobility impairment, while four will be adapted for persons with hearing and/or vision impairment.
Project partners include New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR), NYS Office of Mental Health, National Equity Fund, M&T Bank, Leviticus Fund, Architectural and Engineering Design Associates, BHSN and Housing Visions Construction Co. Inc.
OFFERS SHORTCUT
The connector road, which is included in the $24 million housing project, will allow residents of the new development easy access to their living spaces and for emergency service vehicles to have direct access.
Cashman said the extension of Plaza Boulevard is another public benefit as it offers an easy route from Tom Miller Road near Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel up to near Hannaford grocery store down to Route 3.
Drivers coming from the west headed to Route 3 or Smithfield Boulevard will now have a short cut instead of having to travel all the way to Smithfield on Tom Miller.
“It also opens up more frontage for development and addresses some traffic flows in that corridor,” Cashman said.
“It’s been a long time coming and infrastructure remains a cornerstone for the Town of Plattsburgh.”
The Town Planning & Community Development Department has conducted on-site inspections, reviewed the final as-built subdivision plans, coordinated with involved departments and has determined the as-built conditions to be in compliance with the approved Detailed Preliminary Plans, Planning Board conditions of approval, and Town Zoning Ordinance regulations.
The Town Board formally accepted and dedicated the Plaza Boulevard extension as a Public Town Road on May 26.
