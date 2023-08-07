CHAMPLAIN — With the launch of its new website, the Town of Champlain is telling the world how special of a place it really is.
“I guess the secret’s out now,” Town of Champlain Council Member Jason Borrie said at a press conference announcing the launch of the website Monday.
“The idea (was) that we want to have a clear, easy way for people to find out about us and learn as much as they can, and how better to do that than a well-functioning website.”
EXPLORE, INVEST, LIVE
The revamped website, which was created by Chris Boire and his team at Boire Benner Group, can be found at townofchamplain.com. It features scenic, aerial videos of Lake Champlain; the Great Chazy River and many other recognizable areas in the region.
Paul Fredrick of Paul Frederick productions, an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, produced the videos for the website, which is currently highlighting many summer-themed activities available to do in the Town of Champlain, and the nearby Villages of Rouses Point and Champlain.
Additionally, the new website features three easily accessible buttons near the top of the page: “explore” for tourists and visitors; “invest” for potential economic developers; and “live” for resident resources.
Each section will bring the desired audience to a page filled with more information about that topic.
Town of Champlain Supervisor Tom Trombley said this marketing initiative was kicked off a year-and-a-half ago by Borrie, marketing committee member Randy Lombardi and himself.
“We all individually shared the same vision for marketing our town,” he said about the website.
“And when we got together, we started sharing those visions and realized we’re all on the same page. and I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the number of committee members who met many times to help build the foundation for a website. We had approximately 20 folks, from both villages and the town, of various ages that worked on this project. So without them it might not look the way it looks.”
SEASONAL DESIGNS
The town plans to update the website regularly.
In a few months, winter videos will replace the summer videos and a commercial video for the “invest” portion of the page will also be launched.
“This is just the beginning, this is just gonna keep evolving. That’s why we want to launch it … even though we don’t have that commercial video quite ready, because it’s a work in progress. It’s going to continually evolve,” Trombley said.
A big aspect of the website is also a collaboration between the Town of Champlain, Village of Champlain and Village of Rouses Point.
The slogan of the website is even titled “Champlain, the town with two villages.”
The idea behind that was to draw attention to the surrounding municipalities and everything they have to offer as well.
“It’s been important to collaborate together with municipalities and I think this is a perfect example of how well we’ve been working together and kudos to … the town board for pursuing this,” Village of Champlain Mayor Janet McFetridge said.
“It’s been something we’ve talked about for a long time and it finally is happening.”
MESSAGE OF COLLABORATION
This message of collaboration is also reflected in the logo of the website, which features a “North Star” with four different points.
Trombley said he sees it as representative of the Town of Champlain’s location and its proximity to other areas like Montreal to the north; Vermont to the east; Syracuse to the West; and Plattsburgh and Albany to the south.
Borrie added that the colors of the logo also represents their efforts to bring the two villages and the town all together.
“The green and the blue, the land and the water, where we have the Village of Champlain and the water of Rouses Point and then … this Northern Star and the ‘C.’ It’s all interconnected. So it’s a brilliant logo that we just think captures everything about what we have to offer here.”
NEW FRONT DOOR
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said he thinks the website is “awesome.”
“Just looking at the website and showing the assets that the town and the two villages here in Champlain have is remarkable,” he said.
“And we do need to promote that more. We do need to show people and the rest of the county, the North Country, the state, the world and our friends and neighbors to the north, what we have here is anywhere from marinas to agriculture to tourism to agritourism. Everything is here. You have it right here in Champlain and the two villages.”
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas complimented the many improved aspects of the website and compared it to a new “front door” for the region.
“We all know that our front door, whether it’s a front door to our home or the front door to our place of business, or the main entryway to our community, in the sense of being a front door, creates that first impression, which is so important,” Douglas said.
“...So congratulations, you not only have a great front door now digitally for the Town of Champlain, but for the whole area, because as we see in a number of places as you scroll, and as we all know, there’s no more greater driving force in the economy of this region than our connection with Canada and Champlain is our front door to that connection. So you have an improved and very attractive and inviting front door now for the entire region.”
