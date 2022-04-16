Town holding t-shirt contest

PLATTSBURGH — Plans for this year’s ‘Michigan Month,’ otherwise known as July, are heating in the Town of Plattsburgh.
From now until May 16, the Town has opened a new Michigan T-shirt design contest for anyone in the public to enter.
“Michigan Month last year was un-bun-believably successful,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“Some fun new additions are being cooked up for this year. But let me be frank, we need your help. So I mustard you a question… are you up for the challenge of designing this year’s t-shirt?”
Anyone interested in entering a design must adhere to the following guidelines:
Designers must agree to the full Official Contest Rules:
• Designs must be original artwork and submitted by or on behalf of the designer/artist and with the designer’s direct consent.
• By entering the contest, the submitter certifies that the design is original and does not contain any copyrighted material, including images/copy found on the internet, unless clearly marked as published under a creative commons (cc) license.
• Designs must be 300 dpi or better so they are suitable for media as well as for use on the T-shirt.
• Design must be able to be printed on a neutral shirt. (i.e. white, ivory, black, gray, tan)
• No more than five design (ink) colors.
• Must fit in an 8 inch by 8 inch square
• Must include the text: Plattsburgh, NY
• Must include the text: Home of the Michigan
• Must depict a Michigan Hot Dog.
• Design must be submitted as a jpeg or png file.
• Artwork must be original.
• All ages & skill levels are welcome.
• Winner will receive one T-shirt and included in promotional material.
• Designs should be submitted to jessicak@townofplattsburgh.org, with the subject, “t-shirt design contest.”
The design must be submitted by Monday, May 16, 2022, at noon. Submissions are time stamped and late entries will not be accepted.
