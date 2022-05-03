PLATTSBURGH — Development in the Town of Plattsburgh has been growing at a positive rate to start the year.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said this upward trend in development throughout the town is exactly what they were expecting to see for the beginning of 2022.
“The plans are working. In the first quarter of 2022, the Town of Plattsburgh has already approved 326,583 square feet of new commercial and industrial construction. Single family residential development continues to grow as well with 10 new permits issued thus far. The Town’s Solar Local Law has guided the approval process for one new 26.5 acre solar farm and another 23.3 acre solar farm is under review,” Cashman said.
“This rate of development is no surprise to the Town. It is exactly what we’ve been anticipating and planning for.”
Despite the pandemic bringing many challenges to development, the Town still pushed through, he said.
“Even during the height of the global pandemic, when many local governments were effectively closed, the Town team was diligent in our planning. Harnessing these strategies in 2021 resulted in approximately 200,000 sf of new building developed in the municipality, representing about $35 million of value added to the town,” Cashman said.
“This all occurred during a year that had surging building costs, supply chain issues and a closed Canadian border.”
Cashman said he anticipates even more developments to follow in the coming months.
He said these will continue to improve Plattsburgh and make it a desirable place to live and visit.
“Plattsburgh is in a unique position, because we’re very well known for our manufacturing clusters, both in aerospace and transportation. But we also have depth in other industries as well,” he said.
“It (development) continues to keep the Town of Plattsburgh as the economic center of the North Country. It provides good-paying jobs — not only once the businesses are up and running, but it also provides jobs for those in the trades and construction — so there’s many wins along the way.
“We’ve been recognized internationally, nationally and throughout New York state as a great place to live, work and play — and also invest. We continue to keep our competitive advantage when people see Plattsburgh as a place they want to do business.”
The supervisor also said the development success they’re seeing now is the result of past plans coming to fruition.
“The seed of this development strategy was planted in 2016 when the Town of Plattsburgh led the effort for a critical infrastructure and redevelopment study at the old (Clinton) County Airport. The study was developed through a public-private partnership with our friends in the Clinton County Government and TDC. This spurred joint efforts with our partners to build out new road, water and sewer infrastructure in a location with endless opportunities,” he said.
“Again harnessing our mantra: We plan the work and we work the plan. The Town of Plattsburgh remains the center of economic development. With a proven record of planning and implementation, we have not arrived here by chance.”
