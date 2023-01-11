PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Town Council has made its organizational appointments for 2023.
Councilor Chuck Kostyk will continue in his role as deputy town supervisor, while Kostyk, along with councilors Barbara Hebert, Dana Isabella and Tom Wood will also be fire department liaisons and serve on several committees.
“The Town of Plattsburgh Council works as a cohesive multigenerational team with a uniform vision of serving those we represent,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“We look forward to continue building on historic investments and working collaboratively with our local, regional and state partners in government, business, and economic development; along with our talented employees who work hard every day to maximize the town’s full potential in the most efficient manner.
“There are many exciting things on the horizon. We are thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of our town.”
Committee appointments for 2023 are as follows:
Assessing, Planning and Zoning Committee: Hebert and Isabella
Auditing Committee: Hebert and Isabella
Building and Grounds Committee: Kostyk and Isabella
Community Services and Ambulance Committee: Kostyk and Hebert
Finance Committee: Hebert
Highway Committee: Wood and Isabella
Justice Court Committee: Wood and Isabella
Personnel Committee: Kostyk and Hebert
Safety Committee: Kostyk and Wood
Tax Receiver, Town Clerk Committee: Hebert and Wood
Water and Wastewater Committee: Wood and Kostyk
Youth Services and Recreation Committee: Kostyk and Isabella
Fire department liaisons:
Cadyville – Isabella
Cumberland Head – Cashman
District 3 – Hebert
Morrisonville – Wood
South Plattsburgh – Kostyk
Monthly and semi‑monthly meetings of the Town Board will be held on the first and third Thursday respectively of each month at 6 p.m. prevailing time in the Town Hall.
Work-session meetings of the Town Board shall be held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. prevailing time in the Town Hall.
In the event that there is a fifth Thursday in any month, meetings will be scheduled at the discretion of the supervisor.
