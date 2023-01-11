PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Town Council has made its organizational appointments for 2023.

Councilor Chuck Kostyk will continue in his role as deputy town supervisor, while Kostyk, along with councilors Barbara Hebert, Dana Isabella and Tom Wood will also be fire department liaisons and serve on several committees.

“The Town of Plattsburgh Council works as a cohesive multigenerational team with a uniform vision of serving those we represent,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.

“We look forward to continue building on historic investments and working collaboratively with our local, regional and state partners in government, business, and economic development; along with our talented employees who work hard every day to maximize the town’s full potential in the most efficient manner.

“There are many exciting things on the horizon. We are thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of our town.”

Committee appointments for 2023 are as follows:

Assessing, Planning and Zoning Committee: Hebert and Isabella

Auditing Committee: Hebert and Isabella

Building and Grounds Committee: Kostyk and Isabella

Community Services and Ambulance Committee: Kostyk and Hebert

Finance Committee: Hebert

Highway Committee: Wood and Isabella

Justice Court Committee: Wood and Isabella

Personnel Committee: Kostyk and Hebert

Safety Committee: Kostyk and Wood

Tax Receiver, Town Clerk Committee: Hebert and Wood

Water and Wastewater Committee: Wood and Kostyk

Youth Services and Recreation Committee: Kostyk and Isabella

Fire department liaisons:

Cadyville – Isabella

Cumberland Head – Cashman

District 3 – Hebert

Morrisonville – Wood

South Plattsburgh – Kostyk

Monthly and semi‑monthly meetings of the Town Board will be held on the first and third Thursday respectively of each month at 6 p.m. prevailing time in the Town Hall.

Work-session meetings of the Town Board shall be held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. prevailing time in the Town Hall.

In the event that there is a fifth Thursday in any month, meetings will be scheduled at the discretion of the supervisor.

