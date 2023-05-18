PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh is now offering one-day marriage officiant licenses.
This license will allow an individual to be an officiant for the period of time the couples’ marriage license is in effect.
Individuals who wish to obtain one of these licenses need to apply in the same office that the couple received their marriage license.
Once the license is granted, the couple can be married by the applicant anywhere in New York state.
The officiant license is only good for the specified couple and only on one day that the couple chooses to be married during the 60-day window in which their marriage license is valid.
Applicants must be 18 years or older and are not required to be residents of New York state. Once the couple is married, the license expires.
Town Clerk Katie Kulluche is excited about this new offering.
“The opportunity to perform a marriage ceremony is a privilege bestowed by the couple getting married,” Kulluche said.
“I know quite a few people who had become ordained just to be able to marry people even just one time which kind of takes away from the significance of the ordination process. I am happy to be able to offer this licensure to these folks so they can have such an important role on that special day.”
Those who would like to apply for this license, visit the Town Clerk’s office at 151 Banker Road. Anyone with questions regarding the one-day officiant licenses can call (518) 562-6830.
