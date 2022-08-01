PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh has given a taste of what’s to come for Michigan Month 2023.
In a video announcement on the Town’s Facebook page Monday afternoon, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman announced plans for a Michigan Festival to be held in Summer 2023.
The event is set to be held at American Legion Post 1619, Cashman said, and feature live music, food trucks and a cornhole tournament.
“And, of course, we’re gonna have some Michigans,” Cashman added in the announcement.
MICHIGAN MONTH
Founded in 2021, Michigan Month 2022 saw even more festivities loaded onto the celebration.
Cashman told the Press-Republican that the 2022 Michigan Month was an “un-bun-lievable success.”
New for Michigan Month 2022 was a Michigan Mile Fun Run.
The 2022 event also saw Boquet Valley High School graduate Chloe Moulton of Elizabethtown win the 2022 Michigan Month T-Shirt design contest to have the event’s T-Shirts bear her artwork.
FAR AND WIDE
But the biggest news of the 2022 event was the dedication of a historical marker declaring the Town of Plattsburgh as the Home of the Michigan.
The Town was able to secure a Hungry for History® grant through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to fund the roadside marker noting the local origins of the Michigan.
News of the marker and the curiosity of the Michigan spread through news networks including a number of outlets in the State of Michigan and even up to Food & Wine Magazine, which reminded readers: “Don’t call it a chili dog.”
But Cashman also recently got word about another far-flung Michigan lover all the way over in Hawaii.
Nick Prioletti, a Syracuse native and owner of Likos Tap & Table in Honolulu, told Cashman about one of his regular customers, Mike Sweeny, who is originally from Plattsburgh.
In a post on the Town of Plattsburgh Facebook page, the story is told: “Nick noted that Mike always talks about the Michigan and on a number of occasions brought them in for the staff.
We learned Mike is a 1959 graduate of St John’s Academy. After attending college at St. Michael’s, he ended up marrying a lady from Hawaii.”
Sweeny said that he’s been in Hawaii “a long time, but have never forgotten the Michigans I grew up with at Clare & Carls, Nitsis and Gus’ Red Hots.”
After hearing Sweeny’s story, Cashman named him an official Town of Plattsburgh Honorary Michigan Ambassador.
MICHIGAN FESTIVAL
But looking ahead to 2023, Cashman hopes to whet people’s appetites for the first-ever Michigan Festival.
Funds raised from activities at the festival — such as the Cornhole tournament — will go toward funding the Battlefield Memorial Gateway military/veteran park.
But Cashman also emphasized that since this is the first time the town is holding the event, they’re looking to start things off small with the first one and grow from there.
“We can get the event off the ground, have some fun and build it into the culture of our community as an event that people can come to expect and then build off of there,” Cashman said.
One idea that Cashman said he could see for a future Michigan Festival would be an event where local restaurants were invited to put their own unique twists on the Michigan and let attendees try them out.
“So, imagine Alekas or Sawatdees doing a twist on the Michigan,” he said.
