ALBANY – A free, anonymous, personalized online tool can evaluate seniors' risks associated with COVID-19 based on user input.
CV19 CheckUp was launched by the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), in partnership with BellAge Inc., and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY).
“The new CV19 CheckUp Tool provides a resource for individuals to evaluate their risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 based on personal behaviors and circumstances, rather than regional metrics,” Darleen M. Collins, director of the Clinton County Office for the Aging, said.
“The best part is that the results provide ways for people to make informed choices to improve their risk and also provides a link to services to address unmet needs. We encourage everyone to try this tool. People without online access can ask a friend, neighbor, relative or case manager to complete it for them. It just takes a few minutes, but provides a wealth of information. Our region has done a great job of keeping the COVID numbers down, this is another tool we can use to continue our efforts."
ONLINE TOOL
The website assesses people's COVID-19 risks based on their life situation and individual behavior and provides recommendations and resources to reduce those risks.
“There has been a lot of misinformation about COVID-19 and the risks associated with contracting and spreading the virus,” Greg Olsen, NYSOFA acting director, said in a press release.
“This tool, which we will make available to all New Yorkers, helps individuals understand their risk based on their life situation and personal behavior and offers recommendations to reduce those risks while also connecting people to services, if needed.”
The tool was developed by BellAge to help people be safer, healthier, and ensure their individual needs are met during the pandemic. CV19 CheckUp fills a critical need for a comprehensive resource that educates, advises, and empowers individuals to help protect themselves from COVID-19.
“CV19 CheckUp was developed to fill an urgent public need,” Jim Firman, BellAge chief innovation officer, said.
"Our team realized that although there are many resources with information about the virus, all of them require a lot of effort by the user. The average person has to spend considerable time on numerous websites, digging through pages of information looking for answers that are relevant to their specific situation.
"CV19 CheckUp does the work for them. We developed a hyper-personalized tool that makes it easy for anyone to understand their level of risk and take steps to reduce those risks.”
A.I.
CV19 CheckUp employs artificial intelligence to analyze data each person provides by completing an online questionnaire. It is designed for those who are considered high risk, including older adults, low income individuals, ethnic and racial minorities, and LGBTQ communities.
The tool’s algorithms are driven by science and medicine, using data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
CV19 CheckUp is free to users. It is anonymous and does not require a name, email address, or identifier of any type.
Upon completion of the anonymous questionnaire, CV19 CheckUp immediately delivers a personalized report.
The report answers questions such as:
The individualized approach that defines CV19 CheckUp will deliver much needed support to those who are hardest hit by COVID-19, including the more than 4.3 million New Yorkers age 60 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions and/or compromised immune systems.
The CDC has described these people as being at higher risk of severe or fatal consequences if they are infected with COVID-19.
“As New York continues reopening, at-risk residents need personalized and scientifically sound information to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic,” Dr. Prabhjot Singh, chief medical and scientific advisor, BellAge, said.
“CV19 CheckUp was developed to ensure that every New Yorker has access to guidance that fits their circumstance.”Some high-risk individuals are not following all the recommended behaviors to lessen their chances of becoming infected, and some may be experiencing unmet service needs due to Matilda’s Law.
And as New York State continues to move forward with reopening, some lower-risk individuals have begun to relax social distancing and practice unsafe behaviors, which threaten the health and well-being of those who are at higher risk.
CV19 CheckUp assesses each person’s unique situation and presents options to help reduce risk and enhance quality of life.
DATA CRUNCH
In addition, through CV19 CheckUp, governments and health organizations also receive data that will help facilitate developing methods to help target populations that are at high risk for COVID-19.
Data are completely anonymous, and findings can be used to gain insights on:
“The ability to provide this tool to older New Yorkers, their families, and caregivers will ensure accurate information and screening of those at risk,” Becky Preve, executive director, Association on Aging in New York, said.
“ We are extremely excited for this partnership, and for our network to continue to provide such vital services to New York State. The Association on AgingNY is thankful to NYSOFA and BellAge for this innovative new approach to combating the spread of COVID-19.”
To learn more, please visit: https://newyork.cv19checkup.org.
