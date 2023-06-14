MORIAH — State Police are seeking the driver of a car that came off the curve before the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Moriah and crashed into more than a dozen tombstones, causing extensive damage.
The operator of the black Volkswagen Golf left the car there and apparently fled the scene, police said.
Heavily damaged, the vehicle was towed from the Dugway Road cemetery and impounded by police.
State Police are still attempting to locate the driver, Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Brandi Ashley said Tuesday.
“On June 11, around 5:32 a.m., troopers responded to Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in the Town of Moriah for a property damage accident,” she said by email. “Upon the trooper’s arrival he observed a black Volkswagen Golf vehicle, with airbag deployment. The operator of the vehicle was no longer on scene. The vehicle left the roadway, striking and damaging multiple gravestones.”
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has the case “still under investigation,” she said.
Charges are pending the investigation, and the driver and his or her insurance could be responsible for the thousands of dollars in repairs needed to the tombstones and cemetery property.
The Rev. Albert J. Hauser of St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry said the families affected will have to contact monument companies and send photos of the damaged grave markers to get repair estimates, then file claims with the insurance company.
He said the cemetery is maintained by the Catholic Parish of Moriah, and workers will clean up the site of the crash and make what repairs they can.
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava went to the scene after the crash and described it as a very depressing sight.
“It’s a sad situation,” he said. “It’s very emotional for so many families and the community. Colleen Harland (of Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry) has been working with the families involved, also.”
Rev. Hauser said he’s been in contact with the families of those whose stones were damaged and going to the cemetery to pray with them.
Scozzafava said Dugway Road is a county road and he’d like to see a guardrail erected at the turn by the cemetery.
“I spoke with the county about the possibility of a guide rail along that section,” he said. “Many funeral services in that area, so hopefully we can get a guide rail in that area.”
Scozzafava sits on the Essex County Board of Supervisors and said he’ll work on a solution.
This is the second time a car has gone off and hit tombstones, Rev. Hauser said, and one of the stones that was damaged was repaired from the previous incident several years ago.
Scozzafava said the church workers are doing what they can to restore the graveyard.
“The cemetery staff did a great job cleaning up the aftermath with what they had to work with.”
