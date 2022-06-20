"Tomb of the Unknown" honors hundreds of fallen veterans

PLATTSBURGH — A rededication ceremony for the country’s only known “Tomb of the Unknown” took place here at Old Post Cemetery Saturday afternoon.
The “Tomb of the Unknown,” according to historian and president of the Battle of Plattsburgh Association Keith Herkalo is “in fact” the first monument dedicated to the unknown soldiers killed in the Battle of Plattsburgh in 1814, in the United States.
‘THEY WERE LOVED’
“That has not been challenged,” Herkalo said during the event.
“The bottom line here is, we knew all of these people … they loved, they were loved, they lived and were vibrant and energetic … until their death. They were brave; they fell for peace and freedom in the service of our country.”
The ceremony was held to honor and remember all of the unknown, unnamed soldiers that are buried in the cemetery.
Tom Donahue, board president for the 1814 Commemoration Inc., said the buried unknown soldiers’ families never had the chance to honor their fallen loved ones.
“Most cemeteries, families and relatives come to the graves to pay their respects on Memorial Day, (and) Veterans Day, and they bring flowers and they generally maintain the sites, but the unknowns that are buried here never had that,” Donahue said.
“They were buried, their names were unknown, their families never knew what happened to them, (or) where they were buried … so it’s very important that each generation — present and future — pick up that torch and become the caretakers and give them the honor and respect that their families could never do.”
‘EVERY LIFE SHOULD BE REMEMBERED’
For Judy Lefebvre, one of the event’s organizers, the day was about remembering.
“When we rededicate this monument, we are rededicating ourselves to the 136 unknown soldiers and sailors, (and) the 163 known soldiers and airmen, plus their wives and children buried here,” she said.
“Regardless of how they died, young or old, from sickness or war wounds, every life should be remembered today and everyday.”
SCAVENGER HUNT
Before the rededication ceremony, a “scavenger hunt” was organized earlier in the day for both adults and children to partake in.
For the hunt, the marked gravestones around the cemetery were accompanied by leaflets full of information about the soldiers buried there, and participants were given general questions like “how old was so and so when they died?” and they had to find that person, Lefebvre said.
“We didn’t have the success we wanted to have with that today, but those that did do it said it was fun,” she said.
Both the ceremony and scavenger hunt had to bear through rainy, chilly and windy conditions that likely impacted the turnout.
About a dozen or so people showed up for the ceremony.
‘NEED TO TELL THE STORY’
Among the attendees were State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, who both shared their thoughts about the impact of the “Tomb of the Unknown.”
“Many people around do not even know about this marker, and that it is the first marker in the nation to honor our unknown soldiers,” Jones said.
“Think about that, we have that right here in Plattsburgh, New York, right here in the North Country. We need to tell the story of this place; the history of this place to everyone…we certainly would not be standing here without their bravery and without them doing what they did for our country.”
Cashman shared similar sentiments about the meaning of the rededication.
“Rededications like this serve a very important purpose. It’s our link to the next generation to be able to tell their stories,” he said.
“It’s about continuing to honor folks of all generations time and time and time again, but as we honor our veterans of today, the only way that we (can) truly reflect the honor of our nation is to look backward to know where we came from.”
