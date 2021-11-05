PLATTSBURGH — Recently-appointed Québec Delegate General in New York Martine Hébert describes her province’s relationship with New York State as a long love story.
“New York is our second largest trade partner in the U.S.; we trade more than $6 billion a year … so it’s very important for us and we’re very happy about that,” she said during an interview at the North Country Chamber of Commerce Thursday.
“There are many opportunities for us to continue to prosper together.”
Hébert indicated that could be the case for the Plattsburgh area as well.
COMMON OPPORTUNITIES
Hébert explained that the mandate of her position is to strengthen partnerships and relationships with U.S. partners.
The economic part of that mission was reinforced when François Legault became Premier of Québec in 2018, and wanted to focus on building common economic opportunities.
In 2019, Hébert, an economist who spent 10 years as the national spokesperson and senior vice president for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, was appointed the delegate in Chicago. She took up the delegate general position in New York in August.
ELECTRIFICATION, RENEWABLE
Hébert’s stops during a tour orchestrated by the North Country Chamber of Commerce Thursday included the Champlain border crossing and the Nova Bus manufacturing facility in Plattsburgh.
She sees that relationship as one of the opportunities for her province and New York State to grow together.
The Québec government has invested a lot into electrification of transportation, supporting the industry in doing so, as well as renewable energy, she said.
“We’re one of the provinces where we have the most electric vehicles, including public, so our carbon footprint is one of the lowest in Canada," Hébert said.
"It really is a society project and an economy project which is really, really important for the future.
“In addition to that, … we have the businesses.”
Companies like Nova Bus, which manufactures electric buses, and FLO, whose charging stations are being installed in New York City, already have a footprint in the United States, she said.
“It’s a two-way street and it’s a win-win combination, I would say.”
Hébert also praised the recent acquisition of Bombardier by Alstom.
BUILDING A SUPPLY CHAIN
Hébert added that the Québec government is also investing in critical minerals, with the aim of putting billions into developing and securing a battery supply chain in North America.
That has involved meeting with many potential U.S. partners over the last year and a half.
“I think we saw with COVID that … we both have an advantage to secure our supply chains on a North American basis. And I think that our message is not, ‘Buy America,’ (but), ‘Buy North America.’”
Hébert posited that, when it comes to electrification and decarbonization, the two countries cannot be dependent on critical minerals and battery cells from abroad, and should develop capacity to produce their own. More electric vehicles will mean more batteries and, thus, the need for more of those minerals, she said.
“If we want to succeed in the goals that we’ve set up in terms of decarbonization and the reduction of carbon, I think that if we want to succeed in that, we have to have an integrated system.”
With the Biden administration’s own climate change-related goals and the urgency of the issue, Hébert wants to explore how the two countries can partner together to address challenges and find sustainable solutions.
“We have everything we need to succeed, if we do it together.”
PROXIMITY OF PLATTSBURGH
Hébert said Canadian businesses would be looking at how other Québec companies have come in and been successful in Plattsburgh, as it is just next door.
“Proximity to the border makes it easier for everything,” she continued, “makes it easier for management, makes it easier for labor availability, makes it easier for the supply chain.”
She explained that creating jobs here, such as at the Nova Bus assembly plant, is not a negative for Quebec as aspects like research and development, and engineering are still based in Canada.
“I think we have to stop thinking that protectionism is the way to go,” Hébert said. “We are so integrated, I mean some products will cross the border 10 times, 20 times sometimes before they … get to the final market.
“Why not try to benefit and try to take advantage of both our strength and continue in that vein?”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.