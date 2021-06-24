PLATTSBURGH — The governor's state disaster emergency expires this week, peeling back New York's remaining COVID restrictions and taking to-go beverages off the table.
ALCOHOL TO-GO
In a Wednesday afternoon Tweet, the New York State Liquor Authority announced the impending change, writing: "Licensees please be advised that with the ending of our state of emergency and the return to pre-pandemic guidelines, the temporary pandemic-related privileges for to-go and delivery of alcoholic beverages will end after June 24."
As part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's March 2020 executive order, licensed establishments were granted permission to serve spiked drinks to-go, an atypical authorization in New York State.
The provision was extended monthly since, most recently through July 5, but with New York's other COVID-related restrictions expiring Thursday, so will this anomaly.
SALES WILL DIP
A pair of downtown Plattsburgh City restaurants, both situated on Margaret Street, were disappointed, with the owners of both citing positive liquor-to-go sales figures.
"Our margaritas are a local treasure enjoyed by many," Susan Walker, owner of popular Mexican restaurant The Pepper, said. "We sold margaritas by the gallon, as well as 32 oz., 16 oz. and 8 oz. beverages, allowing for customers to enjoy their margaritas in all sorts of sizes and share with their friends, or family.
"Being able to provide our beverages with people and allow them to enjoy them in the comfort and safety of their home at the height of the pandemic was an awesome thing."
Walker, a decade-plus-long server there who purchased the business in October 2020, thought taking this away would in turn take money and extra revenue from the restaurants.
"When we were at capacity, people could still call in a food order and get our drinks with them and still be able to enjoy The Pepper wherever they like on one of our busy days," she said. "Our sales will go down slightly with to-go beverages ending, but we have been very grateful for our loyal customers coming in and still supporting the restaurant throughout the entirety of the pandemic."
'NOT GOOD NEWS'
Irises Café and Wine Bar Owner Carol McLean called the change "unfortunate."
McLean said the wine bar's expansive martini menu was tapped into for to-go orders, as well as their sangria offerings.
"They're good add-ons; we're definitely going to miss that."
Irises' takeout currently accounts for 20 percent of the restaurant's sales.
"That's still pretty high up there, considering before the pandemic our takeout sales were less than 5%," McLean said. "We definitely sells drinks every day; this is not good news."
