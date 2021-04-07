PLATTSBURGH — Seasonal food stops are emerging from winter hibernation and Udder Delight Dairy Shop Owner and Operator Jerry Deno says he can feel the North Country excitement.
His Route 22 ice cream and food stand, situated less than a mile from Beekmantown Central School, began serving up cones and other seasonal favorites over the weekend.
"It's the first sign of spring for a lot of people," Deno said. "The energy is always there; kids are happy to see you."
SEVEN DAYS A WEEK
The stand is operating under the same COVID-19 safety protocols as last year, including social distancing, face coverings and a requirement that patrons chow down in their vehicles, not at the site's typical picnic tables.
Udder Delight has about 15 employees this year, as is standard, and is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
While specials will soon be introduced, as well as an expansion to ice cream cake offerings, Deno said the dairy shop's menu had largely remained the same.
In addition to soft serve ice cream, the stand offers a weekly non-dairy option, sundaes and flavor bursts, as well as hot dishes, like Michigans, poutine, chicken strips and fried dough.
BUSY OPENING
Opening weekend, though chilly, was bustling, Deno said.
"It's always our busiest time of the year when we first open. You see the regulars that have been coming for years that you get to reacquaint with."
Despite the rush of customers, the owner said Udder Delight hadn't run out of any favorites over the weekend.
"We're usually pretty well stocked," he said. "We know what to expect; we've been at it long enough."
NO. CO. SEASONALS
Here's a compilation of other seasonal hot spots across the region and their opening days:
Adirondack Creamy at 4932 S. Catherine St. in Plattsburgh: Opening Sunday, April 25.
Barn Owl Creamery and Grill at 23 Rainbow Way in Altona: Now open.
Bokie's Drive In at 3960 Route 11 in Malone: Now open.
Clare and Carls Hot Dog Stand at 4729 Route 9 in Plattsburgh: Now open.
Donnelly's Ice Cream at 1556 Route 86 in Saranac Lake: Opening in May.
Ethel's Dew Drop Inn at 3901 Route 22 in Willsboro: Opening Memorial Day weekend.
Frankie's Hot Dog Stand at 2478 Chateaugay St. in Fort Covington: Opening Wednesday, May 12.
Gene's Michigan Stand at 4201 Route 9N in Port Henry: Now open.
Get Twisted Lake Placid at 2569 Main St. in Lake Placid: Check Facebook page for updates.
Happy Pike Ice Cream and Snack Bar at 559 Lake Shore Road in West Chazy: Opening Wednesday, April 28.
Harrigan's Soft Ice Cream at 1243 Route 3 in Plattsburgh: Check Facebook page for updates.
Harrigan's Soft Ice Cream and Fast Food at 6277 Route 374 in Chateaugay: Opening Friday, April 16.
Iceburgh Creamery at 336 Tom Miller Road in Plattsburgh: Opening in April.
Mountain Mist Custard at 260 Lake Flower Road in Saranac Lake: Serving ice cream as of Saturday, May 22 and food as of Saturday, May 29.
Mountain Mist Custard at 2241 Saranac Avenue in Lake Placid: Opening Saturday, May 29.
Peru Sweet Treat Ice Cream at 2897 Route 22 in Peru: Opening Friday, April 30.
Ronnie's Michigan Stand at 1245 Route 3 in Morrisonville: Opening Thursday, April 29.
Shonie's Soft Serve at 7529 Court St. in Elizabethtown: Opening Thursday, May 6.
Tail O' The Pup barbeque restaurant at 1186 Route 86 in Ray Brook: Opening in May.
Udder Delight Dairy Shop at 6846 Route 22 in West Chazy: Now open.
Uncle Sankie's Ice Cream at 7 Henry Road in Malone: Now open.
Whitebrook Dairy Bar at 5660 Route 86 in Wilmington: Opening Memorial Day weekend.
Wind Chill Factory at 794 Route 9N in Ticonderoga: Now open.
