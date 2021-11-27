PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh resident Tim Gibbons absolutely loves Christmas decorating for all the kids in his Lorraine Street neighborhood.
“He used to be out there at 10 below freezing everything off there, but he's gotten wiser as he's aged,” Judy, his wife and resident artist, said.
“When Halloween is over, and it's a nice, relatively warm day, he goes out and starts the Christmas decorating.”
A VERY FULL YARD
There are 32 totes of Christmas decorations to sort through.
“Oh, it's crazy,” Judy said.
“He starts with all the lights and just kind of has a system. If something dies over the course of the year, he goes out and replaces it. We always have a very full yard.”
This year, Christmas yard décor includes an 8-foot polar bear with penguins perched on top.
“He takes such joy and pride in it,” she said.
“He has a really good time with it. The fun part is the little kids get so excited. Over the years what's been nice is children that are now adults come by and they say, 'Thank-you so much for doing this because we make a point to tell our children about it and when we're home visiting we bring them to see it.' It's really rewarding in that aspect. So, that's been fun.”
LENDING LIBRARY
Another new Christmastide offering this year is a Lending Library dedicated to neighbors Rolando and Mary Jane Miranda.
“Rolando passed about two years ago, but when we moved in 40 years ago they were the neighborhood ambassadors. They always went on long walks. They always told us when somebody was new in the neighborhood or somebody was struggling, not well. They were such an inspiration in our neighborhood, so we dedicated our Lending Library to them.”
The library is chock full of Christmas books for kids and adults.
“That was the big project this year in terms of building things,” Judy said.
“Mary Jane actually donated the bookcase that Tim reconstructed to make the Lending Library out of, which was really special. It's a bookcase that came from them that he fixed to hold the library.”
KIDS GET EXCITED
The Lake Champlain Roofing Co. donated the copper sheeting for the top.
Friends Dennis and Karen Hulbert donated a bunch of the books, and others drop them off and the books recycle around.
“We have all these little kids that stop by, and they get so excited about the library,” Judy said.
“They stop to look through the books and stuff. It's a good kid neighborhood.”
