TICONDEROGA — The Best 4th In The North Celebration will have many events this year.
The celebration will take place Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4 featuring a parade, fireworks, games, rides, live music, food, craft vendors and kids activities.
The schedule of the event is as follows:
Saturday, July 1 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. food trucks, vendors and rides will be open at the Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
Ride bracelets are $20.
A live performance by Hodge Podge will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For kids, an inflatable fun zone will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring a rock climbing wall and two obstacle courses.
Sunday, July 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. food trucks, vendors and rides will be open at the Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
River of Dreams, Billy Joel Tribute Band, will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with opening act, Johnny Clifford, Tom Petty Tribute.
For kids, an inflatable fun zone will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring a rock climbing wall and two obstacle courses.
Monday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. food trucks and the Kids Inflatable Fun Zone, featuring a rock climbing wall and two obstacle courses, will be open at the Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
Bracelets are $10
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. is Touch a Truck, Kids Petting Zoo and Full Face Art at the Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
A live performance by a Johnny Cash Tribute Band will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
Tuesday, July 4 will begin with a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Mark Wright,Town of Ticonderoga Supervisor, at 12:30 p.m. at the Steps of the Town of Ticonderoga Community Building.
The parade route closes at 1:15 p.m from the Welcome Sign at Wicker Street and Montcalm Street to Tower Avenue.
The Adirondack Independence Riders Motorcycle parade will take place at 1:30 p.m. in honor of Mike Rancour.
The annual running of the Montcalm Mile will begin at 1:45 p.m. to register visit my.racewire.com/event/779.
The Patriotic Parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Montcalm street and Downtown, the band stage will be located next to the chamber of commerce.
2023 Grand Marshals include Sister Sharon, MC’s: Mark Barber and Katie Andersen.
The Kids Inflatable Fun Zone will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
Bracelets cost $10
The stilt walkers kid show will take place from 4 p.m to 5 p.m. at the Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
Foodtrucks and craft vendors will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
A live music performance “SuperStars and Legends Live” will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. featuring tributes to Elvis, Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland.
The grand fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
Beginning time is based on weather and safety conditions.
All events are open to the public and proceeds benefit the Best 4th in the North as well as the event itself.
All events are in Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park in Downtown Ticonderoga unless otherwise stated. All times and information are subject to change.
Rides will only be available July 1 and July 2.
Parade applications as well as updated rules and regulations are available at www.timainstreet.org, www.ticonderogany.com or at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office.
Parade applications can be returned to the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 94 Montcalm Street, Suite 1, Ticonderoga NY 12883.
All participants must pre-register by June 23 rd , 2023. There are no day-of entries.
There is no charge for participation in the parade.
Best 4th In The North partners include the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Ticonderoga; as well as sponsorships from local businesses and organizations.
For more information visit www.timainstreet.org or www.ticonderogany.com or call the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619
