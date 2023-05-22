PLATTSBURGH — The discussion surrounding banning the use of indigenous names, mascots and logos by public schools in New York began in 2001 when Richard P. Mills, then Commissioner of Education, issued a memorandum stating, “concluding that the use of Native American symbols or depictions as mascots can become a barrier to building a safe and nurturing school community and improving academic achievement for all students.”
He ultimately asked the boards of education, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
Since then, several school districts have complied with the directive, according to the State Education Department including the Waterloo, Lyme, Watkins Glen, and Candor Central School Districts.
In April 2023, the state proposed and adopted the regulation to clarify public schools’ obligation. According to the proposal, in addition to prohibiting the use of indigenous names, mascots and logos the regulation will:
• Define indigenous names, mascots or logos and provide that definition does not include a public school building, public school or school district named after an indigenous tribe.
• Provides timelines by which names, mascots and logos must be eliminated.
• Creates exceptions for federally or state-recognized tribes to either utilize such names, mascots or logos for sports teams comprised of said tribe members; and allows a public school to utilize said indigenous name, mascot or logo if an agreement exists in writing between the tribal nation and public school.
• Provides that public schools shall prohibit school officers, employees, and all individuals when located on school property or at a school function from utilizing or promoting any Indigenous name, logo, or mascot.
According to the new Part 123, boards of education must commit, via resolution, to eliminating the use of all Indigenous names, logos, and mascots by the end of the 2022-23 school year.
