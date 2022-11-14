SARANAC — Turmeric can be a little finicky, but it can be grown, even in containers, in Saranac.
Bryan Briscoe, farm manager-grower of Bucksberry Farm, sells young turmeric to local farmers, holiday markets and food cooperatives.
Turmeric (Curcuma longa) is a perennial herb, native to Southeast Asia. It’s rhizome, underground stem, is used as a culinary spice and traditional medicine, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.
Known as Indian saffron, it is used for disorders of the skin, upper respiratory tract, joints and digestive system.
“Turmeric can be used as a skin topic to help reduce swelling, inflammation and dryness,” Briscoe said.
“It also has antioxidant properties when used with black pepper. I have read it can be used for dry scalp conditions as well.
“Turmeric healing properties are not active unless you use it with black pepper. I have personally noticed this affect.”
Rhizomes shoot out lateral stems. Each seed rhizome is called a finger, and a clump of rhizomes resemble a hand.
The nodes are the beginnings of turmeric fingers, which form into small roots.
“The rhizomes are larger roots, and they separate underground almost similar to comfrey,” he said.
“They split off in different sections like smaller roots almost like a root dividing. That’s the pieces you can harvest. You can harvest pieces from the underground rhizome to replant to create new turmeric plants.”
Turmeric rhizomes can be purchased online from outlets or growers.
“But you can also separate them yourself and let them dry and heal over and then plant those,” Briscoe said.
“The plant gets about three feet tall when it’s mature and ready to harvest. Some can grow almost eight to ten inches beneath the soil. They keep going down, and then they spread out laterally.”
Turmeric can be placed in sand in your kitchen to make it last a little longer, for at least a month.
“As long as the sand is not too moist, not soggy wet,” he said.
“If you’re going to to store it, the best way to do that is to harvest the baby roots. I grow the young baby roots because we never have quite 300 days of growing time here in the Northeast. The baby roots are thin skinned. They are not the mature roots. It’s easier for people to cook with and use in soups and stews.”
Turmeric has a strong fragrant aroma and the powder is yellow-orange.
“When consumed fresh as young turmeric root, it is less potent than powder and mature roots,” he said.
Briscoe uses a cobra cultivator tool, also referred as cobra head cultivator, to harvest turmeric.
“Because it’s easy on your back and arms when using it to dig under roots,” he said.
“Most cultivator tools are a long hook blade with a blue plastic handle. You harvest it three or four inches away from the stem that you see at the top of the soil because you don’t want to damage the rhizome underneath the ground. It forks out so much, almost like a big root, in different directions.”
The plant has tall, long oval leaves, different than ginger, but they are in the ginger family.
“The leaves you can use for tea,” he said.
“A lot of people don’t realize that. You can eat the leaves if you cook them, steam them, use them for soups, teas and flavoring just like lemongrass. A lot people just discard them.”
Young turmeric rhizomes are an orange-cream color.
“A lot of people freeze the turmeric roots,” he said.
“That’s the way to store them and use them as needed. I use them in teas because they are easy to digest. I freeze turmeric. So that’s the best way that I’ve learned that it’s easier to store for most people. You just pull it out, and chop off a piece as you need it.
Briscoe has noticed turmeric as an ingredient listed on canned soup labels, and he adds his homegrown turmeric to his chicken soup.
To make a powder:
“Dehydrate it in your own personal dehydrator, and then put it in a grinder like a coffee bean grinder,” he said.
