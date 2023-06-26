TICONDEROGA — StreetFest 2023 is primed to burst onto downtown Ticonderoga this summer.
The annual street fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29 on Montcalm Street, with live entertainment, arts and crafts, a variety of vendors, food, farmers market, sidewalk sales, and children’s activities.
It’s all free and open to the public, StreetFest Committee Chair Megan Bambara said.
“Be sure to attend this must do event that welcomes thousands of community members and visitors onto Montcalm Street,” she said in a release. “You will not want to miss this event featuring live music all day, wonderful kid’s activities, local business sales, vendors, food, and much more.”
Montcalm Street from Lake George to Champlain avenues will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and turned into a pedestrian walkway.
The Fort Ticonderoga Fife and Drum Corps will perform from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., marching down Montcalm Street starting near Optics of Ticonderoga and ending near Glens Falls National Bank Ticonderoga Branch.
Programs/maps labeling locations of merchants, vendors, food, music, fresh produce, activities, and other offerings will be available from StreetFest staff and at co-sponsor Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership is also a co-sponsor.
VENDOR SIGN-UPS
Merchants, vendors, and organizations can sign up for StreetFest at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1. The final date to register is Thursday, July 20 at noon.
No registrations will be accepted after that date. Forms can also be found online at www.timainstreet.org or www.ticonderogany.com.
MUSIC, ENTERTAINMENT
Music and entertainment for StreetFest will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 2:30 p.m.
• Performing In front of Ledge Hill Brewery: Brad Peria and Terrina Cook with Blues from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dan Rabideau with a variety of music, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
• Performing next to Small Town Boutique: Mike Donahue and Pat Pengitore with a variety of music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jim Gabler, Ken MacAlpine, and Chris LaPointe with a variety of music from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Kids’ activities for StreetFest will include caricatures, face painting, scavenger hunt, inflatable bounce house, fire truck exploration, safe child ID cards, a variety of kids games, giveaways, and others.
The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market will also join StreetFest that day and will offer local produce, products, and more.
“The 14th-annual StreetFest is a must-do event,” Bambara said. “Downtown Ticonderoga is growing and so is StreetFest.”
