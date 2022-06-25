TICONDEROGA — Hundreds of people are expected to flock to the 13th-annual Ticonderoga StreetFest celebration coming up on Saturday, July 30.
The downtown will be blocked off to traffic for the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event, which will feature food vendors, sidewalk sales, live entertainment, arts and crafts, children’s activities and a farmers market.
“A portion of Montcalm Street will be converted into a pedestrian mall open to the public,” StreetFest Chair Megan Bambara said in a news release. “StreetFest is a must-do event for area residents and visitors alike.”
Many visitors come for the music, which will begin at 10 a.m. this year and continue non-stop throughout the day until 2:30 p.m. The entertainment includes the Fort Ticonderoga Fife and Drum Corps from 10 to 10:30 a.m. The Fife and Drum Corps will march down Montcalm Street starting near Optics of Ticonderoga and ending with a performance near Glens Falls National Bank.
Meanwhile, performing near the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office will be Brad Peria and Terrina Cook with Blues and other music from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Jim Gabler, Ken MacAlpine, and Chris LaPointe from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Across from the Sun Community News offices, performers with a variety of tunes will be Dan Rabideau from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Mike Donahue and Pat Pengitore from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m..
The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market is also joining StreetFest that day and will sell local produce and products.
Children’s activities for StreetFest will include artist’s caricatures, Penelope the Clown’s face painting, scavenger hunt, train rides, safe child ID cards, games and giveaways, and the Punky Alley “Let’s Travel Around The World” show sponsored by Punky Noodles Children’s Museum.
Merchants, vendors, and civic organizations can still sign up for StreetFest. Registration forms are available at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1 in downtown Ticonderoga. The final date to register is Friday, July 22 at noon. Forms can also be found at www.timainstreet.org or www.ticonderogany.com.
Montcalm Street will be closed to traffic between Lake George and Champlain avenues from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day of the event.
Bambara said StreetFest is possible only because of the dedication of the volunteer StreetFest Committee and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce staff.
“Together they make this event possible.”
Admission to StreetFest is free.
