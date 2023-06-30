TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will offer an introductory genealogy workshop on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. until noon, at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
“Where Do I Start?” will guide attendees through the use of resources to ensure that their search is credible and well planned. Facilitator for the session will be Margaret Scuderi, Field Genealogist with the Daughters of the American Revolution.
TRACING YOUR ANCESTRY
“The purpose of the workshop is to get a beginner or even an intermediate to where to start to trace your ancestry or your lineage and that is you start with yourself,” Scuderi said.
“Then, you go to your parents, and then their parents, and so on. If you’re looking for a line for a lineage society such as the Daughters of the American Revolution or the Sons of the American Revolution, any of those lineage groups, you just continue back until you can get the person that you can prove is who they say they are. Like I said, ‘I was a Patriot, and I fought here or there.’
“It’s just (researching) the different sources that are available for you to use, where to look, and some of the odd connections that will find you something, like you can’t find anything on grandma. But you do find in the census records that she’s got a whole bunch of brothers and sisters. Now, we want to find grandma’s mom and dad and we can’t do that, then go to the siblings and see what you can find. That kind of technique for searching for the proof that you need because most of the societies will not accept word of mouth. They don’t accept trees. They don’t accept genealogy. You got to have proof. It can be an obituary. It can be a land deed. It can be a letter, a Bible.”
CAN OFFER ASSISTANCE
Scuderi traced her lineage around 2009/2010 starting with her parents and grandparents.
“Then, I took each set of parents for each generation and traced them back, and I did the wives. I don’t have a tree. I don’t do trees because I find that the people who put stuff in trees don’t have the proof.”
One researcher was looking for an ancestor, Samuel Straw, on the border between New Hampshire and Massachusetts. There were five Samuel Straws in that area, three of which served in the Revolution.
“How do I prove which one is mine and how do I prove he was in the Revolution and how do I prove he had service?” she said.
“It all boiled down to a land record. We say, you have to eliminate the others.”
The DAR Ticonderoga Chapter Registrar Carol Koehler is coming to assist.
“If somebody is stuck on something,” Scuderi said.
“She’s a new member... She’s a really terrific researcher, so she will be there to help. There will be two of us. Hopefully, we’ll get a good turnout, and people will have a good time.”
SEATING LIMITED
Seating is limited, and the deadline for registration is July 13.
A $10 materials fee is requested.
Registration and additional information is available by calling 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to tihistory@bridgepoint1com. Refreshments will be served.
As a regional institution dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history of the Adirondacks and Lake Champlain Region, the Ticonderoga Historical Society encompasses a four-story museum with substantial collections and research library, as well as an active educational program series available for community organizations.
