TICONDEROGA — The first We Are Instrumental Music Summit in Ticonderoga will bring in professional musicians to work with students from an array of area schools.
The Music Summit is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at Ticonderoga High School and is sponsored by the Ticonderoga-based We Are Instrumental group.
IMPROVING ACCESS
We Are Instrumental Board Treasurer/Founder Evan Mack said the event will be free to students.
“Our mission is to improve access to a musical education in the North Country,” Mack said by email. “We are bringing in 11 amazing professionals to work with 200 students from multiple school districts across the Adirondack region.”
He said the musicians will work with pupils in trumpet, French horn, trombone, flute, saxophone, strings, voice and percussion.
“Participants will be able to hear performances, see masterclasses, and actively work on technique, musicianship, artistry in a group setting based on the instrument they’re studying in school,” he said.
“While students are working with the guest artists in a group-lesson setting, their teachers will be learning band or string instrument repair with master technicians and receive continuing education credit.”
Martin Macica and Billy Cole will be the master technicians leading the instrument-repair clinics.
BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS
We Are Instrumental’s mission is to improve accessibility to musical education for children in Northern New York by providing well-working instruments and dynamic enrichment opportunities and professional development training for teachers of the region, Mack said.
“Access to enrichment opportunities for students is crucial to the success of their overall education,” he said.
“Our goal is to find as many ways as possible to break down barriers to education. Creating special events and helping kids experience amazing guest professionals a bit closer to their school district is one way we can make that happen.”
The Music Summit is supported by the GKV Foundation, Cloudsplitter Foundation, Essex County Arts Council, Adirondack Foundation, and community donations. Ticonderoga High School music instructor Michael Iturrino is the president of We Are Instrumental.
INSTRUMENT HANDLING
We Are Instrumental also collects used musical instruments, repairs them, and gets them into the hands of students who need an instrument.
Earlier this year, the group sponsored an instrument petting zoo at Silver Bay Conference Center, where students could try out different instruments.
Ticonderoga student musicians worked with other students and had lessons with Glens Falls Symphony musicians.
“This is one example of the many ways We Are Instrumental is trying to bring better access to a musical education in Northern New York,” Mack said.
The non-profit group’s website is www.weareinstrumentalny.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.