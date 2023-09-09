TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a big promotional foodfest with several local restaurants this month.
The 2nd-annual Ticonderoga Area Restaurant Weeks is Sept. 16 to 30 and features discounts and specials with a special flyer and a passport stamp card given out at the chamber offices.
The idea is to get people to come and sample tasty local eateries, chamber officials said.
“TACC is encouraging residents and visitors alike to show their support to the array of wonderful restaurants and eateries throughout the Ticonderoga area,” chamber Chief Executive Officer Matt Courtright said in a news release.
“Participating businesses are open their own operating hours. (You can) like their individual social media pages to look for additional information and announcements.”
The participating restaurants and eateries are: Wind-Chill Factory, Ledge Hill Brewing Company, Seymour’s Restaurant, Eddie’s Restaurant, Frontier Town Gateway in North Hudson, War Cannon Spirits in Crown Point, North Country Nutrition, Burleigh’s Luncheonette, Champ Café, Hot Biscuit Diner, 802 Longshots, and Marinelli’s Meats and Italian Market.
All are in Ticonderoga unless otherwise noted.
To receive the discounts or promotions, customers must have the 2023 Ticonderoga Area Restaurant Weeks promotions and discounts flyer issued by the Chamber of Commerce, to show the participating restaurant. In addition, the chamber has created the passport and stamp card to give the community and visitors an opportunity to win gift certificates from local restaurants.
People who get five stamps on their card can submit it by Oct. 6 for a chance to win the prize certificates. Entrants must make a purchase to get a stamp.
As part of this drive, area restaurants are invited to participate in the Ticonderoga Area Restaurant FoodFest from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 as part of FallFest 2023. To register, contact Megan Bambara or Erin Mullen at the chamber at 518 585-6619
For a copy of the Ticonderoga Area Restaurant Week flyer or passport, visit chamber offices on Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga or go to www.ticonderogany.com.
