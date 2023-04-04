TICONDEROGA — The 14th annual Streetfest will be held Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Ticonderoga.
Streetfest is a day-long celebration of local business with sidewalk sales, live entertainment, arts, crafts, food and activities for children. Admission to the event is free and it is open to the public.
“Mark your calendars for StreetFest 2023. We invite area community members, visitors, businesses and vendors to join us for the 14 th Annual StreetFest in Downtown Ticonderoga. Last year was simply amazing and we are planning to expand the event again this year. The committee continues to work hard to not only coordinate the event but add new activities, music, and entertainment. This wonderful event continues to grow, attracting many members of the community and visitors alike. I am so thankful for an amazing committee and the support of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce,” Megan Bambara, chairperson of the Streetfest Committee, said.
The StreetFest committee is in the process of registering merchants and vendors for the 2023 event.
If you are interested in participating in StreetFest you must fill out a Merchant/Vendor Form and be approved. All applications must follow all StreetFest guidelines.
The 2023 Vendor Fee is $40 before June 5, and $50 after that date. There is no fee for Montcalm Street businesses, TACC and event partners, as well as StreetFest sponsors, but you still must fill out a registration form to participate and be included on StreetFest materials.
Applications are available at www.timainstreet.org , www.ticonderogany.com, or the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office. You can also call 518-585-6619 for more information.
Completed applications can be mailed to TMSP, PO Box 379, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or to the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Office at 94 Montcalm Street, Suite 1, Ticonderoga, NY.
The deadline to register is July 14. Space is limited and is on a first come first serve basis. No refunds.
Vendors including downtown merchants, area businesses, retail stores, restaurants, food vendors, non-profits, artisans, farmers, arts and craft vendors, and vendors with local hand-crafted products are encouraged to participate.
All applications must be approved by the committee. Vendors, non-profits and organizations looking to participate must offer something that will enhance the event (item for sale, kid’s activity, etc.).
Information only, raffles, and political vendors are not allowed.
Businesses are encouraged to promote a sale and create exciting displays to attract customers.
For more information on StreetFest or for a Vendor Application call 518-585-6619, email, tmsp@timainstreet.org , or visit www.timainstreet.org.
To stay updated on Streetfest news, like and follow the Downtown Ticonderoga facebook page and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
