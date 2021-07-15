TICONDEROGA — With summer far from finished, the public is asked to enjoy the late sunsets to explore Ticonderoga area businesses with the Ticonderoga Mid-Summer Nights event.
Organized by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is “an evening opportunity to shop, dine and visit the Ticonderoga Area,” according to a press release.
On the nights of the event, participating businesses will feature unique specials and promotions for visitors.
The dates for Mid-Summer Nights are July 16, 23 and 30 and August 6, 13 and 20.
PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES
Current participating businesses include Adirondack Trading Post, Blee’s Floral Design, Bodettes Barbecue/The Candy Corner, Boyea’s Grocery & Deli, Brookwood Country Store, Burgoyne Grill, Burleighs Luncheonette, Eddies Restaurant, Emeralds II, Five Nations Golf, Fort View Inn Restaurant, Fox & Fern Adirondack Mercantile, McDonalds of Ticonderoga, Maddens Pub, Montcalm Liquor, Punky Noodles, Seymours Restaurant & Tap Room, Stewarts Shops, Tractor Supply, Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op, The Crab Shack, The Hot Biscuit Diner, The Wind-Chill Factory, and Walmart of Ticonderoga.
Be sure to contact participating businesses or visit their social media pages for more information as well as for specials and promotions.
For more information contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619, email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com, or visit www.ticonderogany.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.