Ti Farmers Market opening day announced

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market will kick off its 2023 season July 8 in Downtown Ticonderoga, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) announced.
It will run through Sept. 30.
The market will be located behind Glens Falls National Bank, just off Montcalm Street (intersection of McCormick Street and Champlain Avenue).
The market will operate Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — a time change from previous year — unless noted for special events.
TACC also announced that Cathy Allen is the new Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market On-Site Manager.
Allen will be working closely with the Farmers Market Committee and the Chamber staff to prepare for her new role. She will help plan for the upcoming market season by assisting with farmer and vendor coordination.
Allen, along with her husband Rick, and dog Belle live in Ticonderoga. They all currently serve as TACC volunteers and are strong supporters of the Chamber and community.
“The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market is a great opportunity for community members and visitors to connect, support the local economy, and enjoy a beautiful morning in the Ticonderoga Area. We continue to be excited about now being in Downtown Ticonderoga. We would like to thank everyone who took our survey several years ago, as well as those who provided feedback during the 2022 market season,” Kelly Carey, Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market office manager, said.
“We are continuing to use that information to plan for the future of the market. Please, join us each Saturday for local produce, products, and much more. We are currently recruiting additional farmers, vendors, and business participants. We welcome you to commit to the entire season, specific dates, special events, or even join us as a guest for one market.”
A number of special events are planned for the 2023 season including the following:
• July 15: 2023 Season Grand Opening with live music and kid’s corner.
• Aug.19: Makers Market & Local Author Day with live music and kid’s corner.
• Sept. 16: Family Fun Day with live music and kid’s corner.
The market will also be part of StreetFest on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and FallFest on Sept. 30 from noon to 3 p.m.
On Friday, Dec.1, the Holiday Market will take place at the Chamber Office from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details for these events will be announced.
In addition to the events planned, new market bags will be available for purchase to support the market.
Free, local food activity information for kids provided by Adirondack Harvest and free weekly recipes from the TACC will also be available. Other giveaways and activities will take place throughout the season. Follow the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market on Facebook for announcements.
Farmers, vendors and local businesses interested in participating in the market, as well as those interested in volunteering should contact Carey via email at chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com. Deadline for participants to sign up as a regular vendor is June 23.
“Friends of the Market” sponsorship opportunities are also available for this year’s market. To become a Friend of the Farmers Market, forms are available from the TACC.
All checks should be made payable to Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce with a note that specifies it is for the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market.
Friends of the Market Sponsorship Levels
Sustaining Level: $200
Large logo on A-FRAME/Sign at the Market, large logo on Farmers Market Facebook banner and name included in the “Thank You” press release.
Supporting Level: $100
Small logo on A-FRAME/Sign at the Market, small logo on Farmers Market Facebook banner and name included in the “Thank You” press release.
Contributing Level: $50
Name on A-FRAME/Sign at the Market, name on Farmers Market Facebook Banner and name included in the “Thank You” press release.
Deadline to be a 2023 Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market sponsor is June 23.
For more information, please contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518 585-6619 or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com. Those interested can also visit www.ticonderogany.com or the TACC Facebook page.
