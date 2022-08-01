Ti celebrates annual StreetFest

TICONDEROGA — Hundreds of people lined a section of Montcalm Street here Saturday to celebrate the town’s 13th Annual StreetFest.
Several local organizations, food trucks and small businesses, including the Ticonderoga Farmer’s Market, were also in attendance gathering in on the fun.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Montcalm Street was the place to be.
DANCING IN THE STREET
To start the day off, the Fife & Drum Corp marched down the street and performed for crowds of people.
Live music from Brad Peria and Terrina Cook; Jim Gabler, Ken MacAlpine and Chris LaPointe; and Dan Rabideau, Mike Donahue and Pat Pengitore kept attendees entertained at various times and locations throughout the duration of StreetFest.
GET OUT AND MINGLE
Tom McGrath had a “yard sale” table set up outside of his store, Sugar and Spice, for StreetFest; people who stopped at his table had the opportunity to walk away with uncommon, possibly rare antiques.
“This is from a collection of many, many auctions. Just stuff that doesn’t always kind of fit with the store, but it’s a good excuse to get out here and mingle,” McGrath said.
“There’s some good things in here, people just have to know what they’re looking for.”
One person who stopped at McGrath’s table knew what he was looking for and even found it.
“I had a big racetrack from the ‘60s, and a guy looked at it and said ‘Oh, this is the same one that my father had,’ and I sold him it and he was thrilled,” McGrath said.
“He went and got his wife and she was excited too. I gave him a steal, because I just wanted to get rid of it — plus I wanted it to find a good home.”
McGrath, who is also a history teacher at North Country Community College, said he enjoys collecting things and then selling them at events like this — even if he doesn’t know what he is selling.
“That’s half the fun; like this thing,” he said, looking at a trinket on his table.
“I have no idea what it is. Sometimes people will come and tell me what it is.”
“You’re always learning stuff.”
Down the road, Mirissa O’Neill had a table set up too.
She was at StreetFest representing Berkshire Farm Center & Service for Youth trying to recruit foster parents.
Children of all ages were welcomed to her table with rock painting and cornhole.
“I’m just raising awareness for the need for foster parents in the area. We have a high need in Essex County and not a lot of homes,” O’Neill said.
“(I’m trying to) get our name out there so people know where to go if they’re interested in fostering. I got a couple inquiries here, so I’ll give them a call when I get back to the office on Monday.”
