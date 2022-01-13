TICONDEROGA — A camp fire in Ticonderoga destroyed a small building on the site.
Chilson Fire Chief Mike Tribendis said the 20-by-20 foot chalet-style wooden structure on 53 Corduroy Road was fully involved when firefighters first arrived a little after 8 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters had some challenges in hauling a 400-foot water handline to the structure, which was in the woods and away from the road, Tribendis said.
“We just had to surround-and-drown it, and that was it,” Tribendis said. “We were able to extinguish it, but it was a total loss.”
The owner of the building had already left the structure before calling in the fire. No injuries were reported, Tribendis said.
The cause of the fire is still being determined by fire investigators.
The Chilson Fire Department received assistance from the Ticonderoga, Putnam and Crown Point fire departments.
The American Red Cross said they provided health services and a comfort kit containing personal care items for one person after the fire.
Tribendis’ fire department was back in service at 10 a.m.
